Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care

The newborn has been fighting through some health issues recently.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 11:04

Emma McVey has revealed that her and Gaz Beadle’s son has been experiencing some health issues in the past week that have resulted in the couple taking him to hospital multiple times.

The former Geordie Shore lad became a parent back in January and both he and his 25-year-old girlfriend have been candid about the fact that they’re often up at 3am doing some exhausting night feeds.

But explaining that not everything has been as smooth as they’d hoped, Emma took to Instagram to reveal that Chester was recently rushed to the doctors “four times” before her complaints were taken seriously.

She said: “There’s been nothing worse than to see Chester so poorly and in pain from every feed, to the point I cried for him."

"Everyone sees a brave front but it has been the hardest time of my life to not be able to take the pain myself. Thanks to all the emergency doctors who brushed us off with colic...blaming the fact we are ‘first time parents.’

"After four emergency visits we finally found an amazing paediatrician who listened, who checked and helped us... I definitely couldn’t have got through the past week without the amazing help from grandparents, friends and a fab daddy that Chester has.

There’s been nothing worse than to see Chester so poorly and in pain from every feed, to the point I cried for him. Everyone sees a brave front but it has been the worst and hardest time of my life to not be able to take the pain myself. Thanks to all the emergency doctors who brushed us off with colic, because it’s normal that he eventually started refusing feeds? It’s normal we had to take shifts sitting up through the night as he could only sleep sat upright on us? It’s normal that he ended up in a curled up position that he couldn’t get out of? Blaming the fact we are ‘first time parents’. After 4 emergency visits we finally found an amazing paediatrician who listened, who checked and helped us. Cries and a real struggles, I will say every parent deserves a medal. I definitely couldn’t of got through the past week without the amazing help from grandparents, friends and a fab daddy that Chester has. A tablet a day dissolved and given to by a shringe for his stomach acid, cows milk intolerance and a thicking agent added to every feed we have a happy Chester, not 100% but he’s definitely on his way! Nothing makes me smile more than seeing this face and hearing him giggle. I will take the sleepless nights as long as you’re happy little man 💙

The good news is that the newborn is well on the road to recovery: “A tablet a day dissolved and given by syringe for his stomach acid and we have a happy Chester, not 100% but he’s definitely on his way!"

Glad to hear the tot is feeling better, and we're sending all our love to the Beadle-McVey family. 

 

 

 

