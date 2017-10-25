Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Trolls just can’t seem to leave the expectant parents alone

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 13:55

Trolls are still targeting Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey, which - and this really should go without saying - is just so not cool. 

Emma has revealed in her latest baby blog for OK! Online that as well as mean comments about her not eating enough to be healthy, one particularly nasty online bully questioned if Gaz is really the father of her baby. 

The Geordie Shore lasses' amazing transformations…

“This week, I've let the online hate get to me a little bit to be honest,” admits Emma. “There were a lot of people messaging us saying we've got the dates wrong because the baby is bigger than average and someone messaged Gary saying ‘do you want to check it's yours?’”

Which is a pretty sick message to send someone. But that’s not the only online hate directed at the couple, sadly. 

“I was getting comments like I don't eat, and it did get to me. They said I was disgusting and it got too much and I got a bit upset,” the model adds. 

Tb to a shoot before the 🤰🏻@emma_jane1392

Tb to a shoot before the 🤰🏻@emma_jane1392

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on

And it’s not just Emma who’s finding the comments difficult to deal with, as she reveals in her blog her Geordie Shore boyfriend is also struggling to ignore it.

“Gaz did get a bit angry by some comments because it's just constant - you can't get away from it,” Emma reveals.

Amazing night visiting our friends new born twins.... getting some practice in..... 😜👶🏼😂 @emma_jane1392

It’s pretty sad that people just can’t leave these two alone to enjoy the last weeks of Emma’s pregnancy.

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore lasses’ totally epic transformations over the years… 

More From Gary Beadle

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey could welcome their son early, and Gary is panicking about parenthood

Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’

Gary Beadle got teary at a baby scan reveals his girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Shares The First Picture Of His And Emma McVey's Baby In The Womb

Gaz Beadle Attempts Emma McVey's Exercise Routine To Priceless Results

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Reckons Aaron Chalmers Is Marnie Simpson's Rebound Boyfriend: 'He's Her Comfort Blanket' - EXCLUSIVE

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital
Celebrity

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Gaz Beadle Shares An Intimate Shot Of Himself Kissing Emma McVey's Baby Bump

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: The Radgies Watch As Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Get Proper Horny Under The Covers

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn Feels Like She’s Getting A ‘C*ck On Her Foot’ During Painful Tattoo Session

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Celebrities Who Were Point Blank Refused Entry To Establishments

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato, Idina Manzel and Disney Are Being Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'

Marnie Simpson won&#039;t stop wearing tracksuits after being barred from a restaurant for wearing one

Marnie Simpson Is Pretty Much Only Posting Tracksuit Pics Now After Tracksuit-Gate