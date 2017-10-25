Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Trolls are still targeting Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey, which - and this really should go without saying - is just so not cool.

Emma has revealed in her latest baby blog for OK! Online that as well as mean comments about her not eating enough to be healthy, one particularly nasty online bully questioned if Gaz is really the father of her baby.

“This week, I've let the online hate get to me a little bit to be honest,” admits Emma. “There were a lot of people messaging us saying we've got the dates wrong because the baby is bigger than average and someone messaged Gary saying ‘do you want to check it's yours?’”

Which is a pretty sick message to send someone. But that’s not the only online hate directed at the couple, sadly.

“I was getting comments like I don't eat, and it did get to me. They said I was disgusting and it got too much and I got a bit upset,” the model adds.

And it’s not just Emma who’s finding the comments difficult to deal with, as she reveals in her blog her Geordie Shore boyfriend is also struggling to ignore it.

“Gaz did get a bit angry by some comments because it's just constant - you can't get away from it,” Emma reveals.

It’s pretty sad that people just can’t leave these two alone to enjoy the last weeks of Emma’s pregnancy.

Words: Olivia Cooke

