Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

The Geordie Shore parsnip is back in action.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 17:03

Following his break up from longterm girlfriend Emma McVey, there was a very slim chance that Gaz Beadle might decide that a woman-free, relationship-free, drama-free life of celibacy was the path for him.

However, that path is not the one Gaz has decided to take this time.

Just a couple of weeks after Emma went public with news of their messy breakup, Gaz is already being linked to another reality TV star lass, who he apparently took back to the Geordie Shore house shagpad on Monday. Tres romantique.

😎

😎

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on

Having partied at The Soho Rooms in London, Gaz was reportedly spotted looking seriously cosy with Ibiza Weekender star Bethan Kershaw.

According to The Sun, staff at the venue claim that Gaz and Bethan were “all over each other” for the entire night after she ditched her pals to chat to him for the evening.

An insider spilled: “Gary might have been triyng to keep a low profile with Bethan as they left the club, but back at the Geordie Shore house all inhibitions went out of the window."

feelin ma makeup yesterday by the amazing @aliciabriggs.mua thanks prinn x

feelin ma makeup yesterday by the amazing @aliciabriggs.mua thanks prinn x

A post shared by ITV2 - Ibiza Weekender (@bethan_weekender) on

“He took her straight to the shag pad and they didn’t waste much time getting down to business," they revealed.

“There are rumours that him and Bethan were already quite well aquainted – and considering Gary’s reputation it wouldn’t be surprising if this wasn’t the first time they’d hooked up.”

Well this IS truly unexpected and surprising behaviour from Gary Beadle. Ahem.

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Words by Lucy Wood

Speaking of Geordie goss, fancy having a watch of all the latest news from the lads and lasses? Course you do, and it's all in the vid below.

Latest News

Who Is Nicole Dutt? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Who Is Jordan Wright? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

Katy Perry's Twitter Followers Are Mostly Bots, So Guess Who's Really The Most Followed Celeb?

Loads of Festival Hair Ideas That Don't Involve Flower Crowns, Thank F***

Watch Foo Fighters Rock With The Elderly In Surprise New Track ‘Run’

Who Is Dean Ralph? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Graduating Student Gets Three Hour Delay On Subway, So Passengers Throw Him An Onboard Ceremony

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

Lego Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Your First Time, As Told By GIFs

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie

The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed

More From Gary Beadle

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Is Reportedly Flirting With This Aussie Reality Star Following Emma McVey Split

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey

Aaron Chalmers slams Marnie Simpson for kicking off at his neck ons whilst with Lewis Bloor
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Slams Marnie Simpson For Kicking Off Over His Neck On Whilst She Was In A Relationship With Lewis Bloor - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1302 | Gaz And Scott Bang Che And Leonie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Gary Beadle Had The Most Priceless Reaction To Abbie Holborn's Make-Up Fail

TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Had Their Say On Gaz Beadle's Rose Hand Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Just Helped Raise £1.3 Million To Help Save The Life Of A Baby Boy

Trending Articles

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Marnie Simpson Reignites Vicky Pattison Feud With New Book: 'She’s The Most Terrifying Person I Know'

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale