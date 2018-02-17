Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos

The weather outside might be quite frankly confusing (are we all about to take part in our own Winter Olympics?), but Geordie Shore lad Gaz Beadle made sure to keep away from any risk of frostbite by spending his Friday night in sharing a cute cuddle with son Chester.

And his photo evidence is enough to warm our hearts up after all the hours spent creating snow angels.

Well, it would rude not to leave our mark in the snow, right?

Sharing a seriously adorable photo with his baby boy on Instagram, Gaz revealed that he and girlfriend Emma McVey were staying in to keep away from the snow chaos, writing: “#beastfromtheeast means a chilled perfect Friday @emma_jane1392.”

Gaz has been sharing every step of his fatherhood journey with fans on social media, documenting how he’s swapped late night kebabs for nappy shopping, night feeds and baby bath time.

Tweeting the new structure of his Friday nights back in January, Gaz told followers: “Another crazy Friday in haha... feed, wind, watch him sleep... pretty much my night (sic).”

He’s also been asking for advice from his Twitter followers, as well as sharing the realities of the tricky parts of parenthood: “Forget Pythagoras at school should of taught the art of winding a baby.... over the shoulder over the knee sometimes 2 mins sometimes 30... circle motion or patting the back running hard rubbing soft... bloody tricky…. (sic).”

Forget Pythagoras at school should of taught the art of winding a baby.... over the shoulder over the knee sometimes 2 mins sometimes 30... circle motion or patting the back running hard rubbing soft... bloody tricky.... — GAZ (@GazGShore) January 26, 2018

We reckon you and Emma are doing a wonderful job of parenthood, Gaz.

