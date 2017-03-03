Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle Is Reportedly Flirting With This Aussie Reality Star Following Emma McVey Split

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 15:50

Let’s be honest – Gaz Beadle was never gonna be wrapping himself up in a duvet, eating cookie dough ice cream and watching The Notebook on repeat following his split from long-term girlfriend, Emma McVey.

But he’s moved on quickly even by his usual Geordie Shore standards – that’s if the rumours surrounding him and a certain blonde Aussie reality TV star are anything to go by, anyway.

📸☀️

📸☀️

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on

Rumour has it that, just days after girlfriend of a year Emma went public about their shock split (and his alleged cheating, gulp), Gaz has already been seen flirting with one of his Hell’s Kitchen co-stars at Marquee nightclub in Sydney.

According to New Weekly, Gaz has been recovering from heartbreak by getting up to his old tricks, and seems to have immediately set his sights on Sam Frost, a super glam reality TV star who appeared on The Bachelorette Australia.

“They were pretty chummy”, an insider spilled. “He had his hand around her shoulder.”

I want to carry my brilliant, super talented make-up artist @heidiscarlettkingmakeup around in my backpack errrrrrry. single. day 🦑

Newcastle’s top shagger moving on with a gorgeous blonde probably won’t come as too much of a surprise – especially seeing as he and Emma seem to have ended on pretty bad terms.

She dropped the break up bombshell with an emotional statement to her followers on Twitter, branding Gaz as a serial cheat who “will always be a selfish narcissist who cares about no one but his one night stands and himself."

🙊💕🍹

🙊💕🍹

A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on

Gaz reportedly denies her claims surrounding their split and insists that he remained faithful, with a source close to Gary telling The Sun: “The only thing he did wrong was dump her by text message.”

Newly single? Flirting with blonde girls on nights out? Parsnip antics in Hell's Kitchen? Whaaat, that doesn't sound like the Gaz Beadle we know and love. Oh no wait.

Words by Lucy Wood

Words by Lucy Wood

