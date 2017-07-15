Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle Gets A Massive Inking In Honour Of Emma McVey’s Naked Body

It can't be missed.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 10:52

As everyone knows, the surest way a Geordie Shore castmember can prove that they’re serious about their significant other is to get a tattoo of them immortalised on their skin forever more. It’s just how commitment is done on the Toon.

In spite of this having caused issues in the past (Holly Hagan springs to mind, for one) the 29-year-old has decided that it’s about time to prove his dedication to girlfriend Emma McVey with a massive recreation of her naked body on his arm. 

Snapchat

The inking – according to the Sun – is a depiction of a photoshoot model Emma did with photographer Peter Pedonomou back in 2015, with eagle-eyed fans spotting that the tiled backdrop of the image matches up to Gaz’s tatt perfectly.

The couple haven’t had the smoothest relationship in history, with Emma having taken to Twitter after their recent split to brand Gaz a “selfish narcissist” and a compulsive cheater – allegations that Gaz insisted were completely unfounded.

Instagram/GazBeadle

Now that they’ve officially reunited (and trolled Aaron Chalmers in the process) the pair of them seem to have given all that old drama a major swerve and appear to be even more loved-up ever. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

