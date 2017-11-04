Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

We don’t often see the softer side of Gary Beadle, but since he revealed that he’s going to be a dad he’s basically become a total mush ball.

The Geordie Shore lad even got a bit weepy during a recent baby scan - which is actually pretty adorbs if you ask us.

“We had a scan a few weeks back that was really good because you could see his [the baby's] features, Gary had a tear in his eye, he gets really emotional,” reveals Emma in her new blog for OK! magazine.

In fact, Emma reckons that Gaz has become a totally new man since he found out he was going to be a dad.

“He just keeps saying how he keeps noticing babies all the time, he’s like a different person,” says Emma. “The most amazing part of pregnancy so far has been the baby scans, we really enjoy them,” she adds.

Honestly, we don’t think Gaz and Emma could even get any cuter.

Words: Olivia Cooke

