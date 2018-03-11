Gaz Beadle Had Some Cute Words For Emma McVey On Her First Mother's Day

Gaz Beadle has paid tribute to girlfriend Emma McVey on her first Mother's Day since giving birth to their son Chester in January.

The former Geordie Shore lad has documented all the ups and downs of parenthood on social-media but has now decided to shine a light on how amazing Em has been since day one.

In an Instagram post showing Emma holding a card, he wrote: "Happy Mother's Day @emma_jane1392 it's your first 1.... you are already doing an amazing job and have been there for me since day 1 when I was nervous and panicking incase I didn't know what to do."

Pointing out that he's a huge fan of her latest look, Gaz added: "Your the best mummy ever for Chester so keep doing what your doing.. also this new dressing gown look you are rocking everyday I kind of like it ... love you Gary and Chester xxx [sic]"

Em took to her own account to write a special message for any other parents out there: "Happy Mother's Day to all the fellow mummies out there ❤️ you all deserve a super relaxing day for doing amazing at the hardest job in the world! #dressinggownlife #pyjamalife," she joked.

One fan responded: "Precious moments, enjoy every single one. The tiredness will become a distant memory one day soon. You're doing a great job" while plenty of others were absolutely loving that honest #pyjamalife confession.

"Welcome to the dressing gown gang," one user said.

