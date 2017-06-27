Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

This could literally be happening...

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 11:47

Gaz Beadle has made his intentions clear when it comes to becoming involved in Sam Gowland's future after deciding that the Love Island star would fit in just perfectly with the gang on Geordie Shore and that he deserves a spot on the show. 

Sam made his mark on the villa after hooking up with both Olivia Attwood and Montana Brown before contestants decided that he and partner Chloe Crowhurst were the least compatible couple in the series.

Having packed his bags on Monday night's episode of the ITV show, fans feared this could well be the last we'd see of him... 

ITV

Enter Gaz, who has already kickstarted his own campaign to get Sam a position on the MTV programme: "I am getting Sam on Gshore" he declared, before coming up with the hashtag #samgshore to really get the hype swirling about his potential recruitment. 

It seems to be a pretty popular suggestion, with fans of both shows replying to Gaz's tweet with messages ranging from: "Haha please do! He’s hilarious," "You better be for real, man," and "Do it do it! I think half the nation will love you for it!"

This isn't the first time Gaz has shown the love for Sam after pointing out that he and Bradley Walsh share some pretty similiar facial features. See, the franter's already getting started. 

No word yet from Sam on whether it's something he'd consider, but we've got all fingers and toes crossed that a Love Island/Geordie Shore mash-up is something that could potentially hit screens soon. Thoughts, Sam?

 

