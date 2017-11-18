Gaz Beadle Is Feeling ‘Panicked’ About Becoming A Dad As Baby Could Be Early

It’s about to get real! Gary Beadle and his girlfriend Emma McVey could become parents sooner rather than later, as Emma’s revealed that their baby is so big he could actually arrive early.

“The baby is growing bigger than he should be, so he’s growing big. Despite my small bump he’s actually grown really large,” admits Emma in her OK! Online blog.

“I did ask them during the scan if his size meant he could arrive early – a lot of my friends seem to be giving birth early lately – and they said if I have a few signs he’s coming before he should just ring straight away, especially if it’s five or six weeks early, which has panicked me a bit, but it’s good he’s growing so well,” she adds.

And while the couple are prepping for baby Beadle’s arrival, the Geordie Shore star is understandably starting to feel a little freaked out about his new responsibilities.

“I think the only thing Gary is worrying about is the feeding, I want to do mixed because I want to go back to work so we’ll need to do bottles as well, I think he got a bit panicked and a bit overwhelmed,” reveals Emma.

“That’s only natural though, and within a day or two – especially with the amount you feed a baby – he’ll be absolutely fine, it’s just going into the unknown I think but he’ll be absolutely fine, no doubt,” Emma says.

If Gaz can cope with the chaos of the Geordie Shore house surely looking after a baby will be a breeze.

