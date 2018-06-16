Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day

The former Geordie Shore lad has opened up about the realities of parenthood.

Sunday, June 17, 2018 - 12:08

Gaz Beadle has penned an emotional message about the realities of parenthood after praising girlfriend Emma McVey for being the best mum to their son, Chester.

The former Geordie Shore lad kept it real by sharing a candid snap of his exhausted partner lying on the floor in her dressing gown and said that he wanted to share the “real side” of family life with his fans.

Let's get checking out where a bunch of the former Geordie Shore stars are now... 

“Wanted to post this... no glamorous insta pic no cute baby pic as that is only 1 second of the day... real life... I am good with Chester but @emma_jane1392 is amazing this is her literally just after getting Chester to sleep she just lay down 😂

“A lot of sacrifices being made going out seeing friends but let me tell you when you see him laughing and giggling away it’s all worth it especially for Emma... he is 6 months old on Monday it’s been crazy but wanted to show the real side and say well done to her... 😘❤️

Wanted to post this... no glamorous insta pic no cute baby pic as that is only 1 second of the day... real life... I am good with Chester but @emma_jane1392 is amazing this is her literally just after getting Chester to sleep she just lay down 😂.... a lot of sacrifices being made going out seeing friends but let me tell you when you see him laughing and giggling away it’s all worth it especially for Emma... he is 6 months old on Monday it’s been crazy but wanted to show the real side and say well done to her... 😘❤️ tag your mrs or an amazing mummy and show them some love because we might not think it but it’s fucking hard 😂

He added: “Tag your mrs or an amazing mummy and show them some love because we might not think it but it’s f**king hard 😂”

This comes after the 30-year-old shared snaps of a few personalized golf accessories he’d received on his very first Father’s Day before uploading a sweet message wishing all the other dad’s out there an incredible day.

Instagram/GazBeadle

We’ve said it before, but fatherhood definitely suits him!

 

