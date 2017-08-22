Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display
He can't cope with how long pregnancy takes.
Gaz Beadle might’ve only just announced that he and girlfriend Emma McVey are set to become parents for the first time, but he’s already more than a bit impatient about how long this whole pregnancy thing is going to take.
Having revealed the exciting news to the public last week, Gaz made a promise to Geordie Shore fans that he'd keep them in the loop about their pregnancy. And true to his word, a shiny new bump pic has already landed on our Instagram feeds. Magic.
Now get checking out Gaz and Emma's cutest relationship moments so far...
Taking to social-media to proudly present Emma’s bump in all its tiny but beautiful glory, Gaz captioned a recent shot from their holiday in Mallorca: “Chilling with the bump... hurry up please 🤰👶🏼”
This all comes as the 29-year-old was the one to break the news that he and Emma were expecting a child in the first place. "SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I AM GOING TO BE A DAD... WE ARE HAVING A BABY... @Emma_mcvey."
He later took to Snapchat to reveal that he and Emma have decided to keep the sex of their baby under lock and key for the time being. “Also quick one... I know the sex of the baby, and I'm not going to tell any of yous!"
And declaring that he’s beyond ready to be a father, Gaz said: “It means so much, all the messages on Instagram and Twitter. I'm going to be a dad, honestly I could not be more excited. I can't wait, I'm ready for it, I'm so excited."
Us too, tbh.
Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!
Now let's get checking out what Sophie Kasaei thinks about Gaz's future on Geordie Shore...