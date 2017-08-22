Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

He can't cope with how long pregnancy takes.

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:59

Gaz Beadle might’ve only just announced that he and girlfriend Emma McVey are set to become parents for the first time, but he’s already more than a bit impatient about how long this whole pregnancy thing is going to take.

Having revealed the exciting news to the public last week, Gaz made a promise to Geordie Shore fans that he'd keep them in the loop about their pregnancy. And true to his word, a shiny new bump pic has already landed on our Instagram feeds. Magic.

Now get checking out Gaz and Emma's cutest relationship moments so far...

Taking to social-media to proudly present Emma’s bump in all its tiny but beautiful glory, Gaz captioned a recent shot from their holiday in Mallorca: “Chilling with the bump... hurry up please 🤰👶🏼”

Chilling with the bump... hurry up please 🤰👶🏼

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on

This all comes as the 29-year-old was the one to break the news that he and Emma were expecting a child in the first place. "SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I AM GOING TO BE A DAD... WE ARE HAVING A BABY... @Emma_mcvey."

He later took to Snapchat to reveal that he and Emma have decided to keep the sex of their baby under lock and key for the time being. “Also quick one... I know the sex of the baby, and I'm not going to tell any of yous!"

I made this for you all to see the scan meet my little baby... it's crazy but I am soooooo excited 😱❤️👶🏼 #gazthedad

And declaring that he’s beyond ready to be a father, Gaz said: “It means so much, all the messages on Instagram and Twitter. I'm going to be a dad, honestly I could not be more excited. I can't wait, I'm ready for it, I'm so excited."

Us too, tbh.

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

Now let's get checking out what Sophie Kasaei thinks about Gaz's future on Geordie Shore...

