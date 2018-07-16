Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific

Gaz Beadle has opened up about what really resulted in baby Chester being hospitalized earlier this week and it sounds like the Beadle-McVey family have had an absolutely terrifying experience.

In an Instagram post to his fans, the former Geordie Shore lad apologised for going off the grid over the past few days and hit out at people pinning the blame on Emma McVey for their son being unwell.

“Seen some stupid stuff going around about why Chester was in hospital some even blaming Emma... can’t be arsed biting back at them people... chester had his rotavirus vaccine when he had his jabs but somehow caught something similar...

“He went to hospital and Emma stayed with him... however she ended up catching the virus and being violently sick and could hardly stand I picked her up took her home and took over with Chester’s grandad.

“Me and him then both got it but couldn’t leave Chester so we were in hospital all day throwing up I couldn’t drive home Emma had to drive back get us... got him and all of us being sick and trying to look after him as no one could help as they would get it.

“I came from bathroom to see Emma feeding Chester just after being sick and with hardly any strength so please piss off with your comments she is a fucking trooper and no illness would stop her looking after Chester.

He added that while he and Emma are now on the mend, it might take a “bit longer” for their six-month-old son to be fighting fit again. Once again, we’re sending all our love to the extended Beadle-McVey family and hope that baby Chester recovers soon.



