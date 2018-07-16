Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific

The Beadle-McVey family have been through a very difficult few days

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 10:37

Gaz Beadle has opened up about what really resulted in baby Chester being hospitalized earlier this week and it sounds like the Beadle-McVey family have had an absolutely terrifying experience. 

In an Instagram post to his fans, the former Geordie Shore lad apologised for going off the grid over the past few days and hit out at people pinning the blame on Emma McVey for their son being unwell. 

Now get checking out Gaz and baby Chester sharing the most adorable moment together... 

“Seen some stupid stuff going around about why Chester was in hospital some even blaming Emma... can’t be arsed biting back at them people... chester had his rotavirus vaccine when he had his jabs but somehow caught something similar... 

“He went to hospital and Emma stayed with him... however she ended up catching the virus and being violently sick and could hardly stand I picked her up took her home and took over with Chester’s grandad.

Sorry ain’t been very active over last 3/4 days it’s been a hard weekend(this pic is us fresh and before this we defo don’t look like this atm 🙈)... seen some stupid stuff going around about why Chester was in hospital some even blaming Emma... can’t be arsed biting back at them people... chester had his rotavirus vaccine when he had his jabs but somehow caught something similar... he went to hospital and Emma stayed with him... however she ended up catching the virus and being violently sick and could hardly stand I picked her up took her home and took over with Chester’s grandad... me and him then both got it but couldn’t leave Chester so we were in hospital all day throwing up I couldn’t drive home Emma had to drive back get us... got him and all of us being sick and trying to look after him as no one could help as they would get it I came from bathroom to see Emma feeding Chester just after being sick and with hardly any strength so please piss off with your comments she is a fucking trooper and no illness would stop her looking after Chester... we just started recovering today Chester however will take a bit longer being a baby... mums are amazing and she is a 🌟 so please maybe just try be nice... I hope no one else has to experience that virus fucking brutal !! Family ❤️ @emma_jane1392

Sorry ain’t been very active over last 3/4 days it’s been a hard weekend(this pic is us fresh and before this we defo don’t look like this atm 🙈)... seen some stupid stuff going around about why Chester was in hospital some even blaming Emma... can’t be arsed biting back at them people... chester had his rotavirus vaccine when he had his jabs but somehow caught something similar... he went to hospital and Emma stayed with him... however she ended up catching the virus and being violently sick and could hardly stand I picked her up took her home and took over with Chester’s grandad... me and him then both got it but couldn’t leave Chester so we were in hospital all day throwing up I couldn’t drive home Emma had to drive back get us... got him and all of us being sick and trying to look after him as no one could help as they would get it I came from bathroom to see Emma feeding Chester just after being sick and with hardly any strength so please piss off with your comments she is a fucking trooper and no illness would stop her looking after Chester... we just started recovering today Chester however will take a bit longer being a baby... mums are amazing and she is a 🌟 so please maybe just try be nice... I hope no one else has to experience that virus fucking brutal !! Family ❤️ @emma_jane1392

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on

“Me and him then both got it but couldn’t leave Chester so we were in hospital all day throwing up I couldn’t drive home Emma had to drive back get us... got him and all of us being sick and trying to look after him as no one could help as they would get it.

“I came from bathroom to see Emma feeding Chester just after being sick and with hardly any strength so please piss off with your comments she is a fucking trooper and no illness would stop her looking after Chester.

Instagram/EmmaMcVey

He added that while he and Emma are now on the mend, it might take a “bit longer” for their six-month-old son to be fighting fit again. Once again, we’re sending all our love to the extended Beadle-McVey family and hope that baby Chester recovers soon.

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Left A Cruel Comment Beneath Her Bikini Picture
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Talk The ‘Kardashian Curse’ In Their First Ever Joint Interview
Dog Yoga
9 Reasons You Need to Goa to Goa (#sorrynotsorry)
Marnie Simpson Celebrates Weight Loss Transformation With Nude Snap
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her Huge Weight Loss Transformation With A Butt Naked Belfie
Here's How To Banish Dark Circles For Good
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Chats About Her Reli Sitch With Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson: “It’s The Start Of Something” - Exclusive
This Skincare WIll Protect Your Skin From Your Mobile Phone And Laptop
This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly poses on the balcony ledge
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge
Reshiram Pokemon
Here's How To Grab All These New Free Legendary Pokemon
Joyce Bonelli chats to Kris Jenner
Joyce Bonelli Finally Speaks Out About What Went Down Between Her And The Kardashians
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Roy Woods playing Slanguage with MTV
Roy Woods Tries To Decipher British Slang In Slanguage
Camila Mendes is dating someone from high school
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly In Couples Therapy
2018 MTV VMA Nominees
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
The Screaming Beavers In Ariana Grande&#039;s &#039;God Is A Woman&#039; Music Video
Dear Ariana Grande, What On Earth Do The Screaming Beavers In The ‘God Is A Woman’ Music Video Mean?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan Is All Abs In Her Underwear
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop

More From Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
Gaz Beadle shares cute moment with his son Chester
Gaz Beadle Shares The Cutest Moment With His Son Chester
Gary Beadle
Gary Beadle
Gaz Beadle And Chester Share The Most Adorable Moment | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Counts Grant Molloy's Exit As A ‘Blessing’: “He Will Just Sh*g Girls And Pie Them Off” - Exclusive
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
From Charlotte Crosby To Vicky Pattison: The Geordie Shore Family’s Very First Instagram Posts Will Make You Feel Nostalgic
MTV Needs Your Vote For Your Ultimate Radge-Tastic Geordie Shore Moments
Holly Hagan
Keeping Up With The Geordies
Gaz Beadle Absolutely Rinses Chet Johnson's Extremely Strange Looking Foot
Geordie Shore
The Geordie Shore Cast's Impressive Side Jobs | MTV Celeb
The Geordie Shore Lads&#039; fittest topless Instagram pics: Gaz Beadle, Aaron Chalmers, Scotty T
Geordie Shore Lads’ Best Ever Topless Instagram Pics

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Insta
Charlotte Crosby Accidentally Flashes MAJOR Bum Cheek As She Performs Gymnastics In Teeny Dress
Gaz Beadle Reveals The Truth Behind Chester’s Hospitalisation And It Sounds Absolutely Horrific
Marnie Simpson Officially Responds Following News Of Her 'Split' From Casey Johnson
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Six-Month-Old Son Has Been Rushed To Hospital
2018 MTV VMA Nominees
Cardi B, The Carters Lead 2018 MTV VMA Nominations!
Marnie Simpson Celebrates Weight Loss Transformation With Nude Snap
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her Huge Weight Loss Transformation With A Butt Naked Belfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan Is All Abs In Her Underwear
Holly Hagan Proves She Has Abs Of Steel After Haters Accuse Her Of Using Photoshop
Did G-Eazy cheat on Halsey with Demi Lovato?
Did G-Eazy Break Up With Halsey For Demi Lovato?
This Picture Of Charlotte Crosby Proves That Her Rock Solid Abs Deserve Their Own Medal
Geordie Shore star Chantelle Connelly poses on the balcony ledge
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Poses In Nothing But A Thong On Balcony Ledge
Miley Cyrus at Madison Square Garden
Is This Why Miley Cyrus Just Deleted Her Entire Instagram?
Camila Mendes is dating someone from high school
Riverdale's Camila Mendes Finally Reveals Her Mystery Boyfriend