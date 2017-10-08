Gaz Beadle Shares An Intimate Shot Of Himself Kissing Emma McVey's Baby Bump

Gaz Beadle has proved that he's a natural at this whole fatherhood thing after taking to Instagram with a seriously adorable shot of himself kissing Emma McVey's growing (but still quite compact) baby bump.

This isn't the first time the Geordie Shore lad has shared a shot of his girlfriend's changing bod after uploading an image of himself with his ear to her stomach listening to his son's heartbeat.

Let's get checking out Gaz and Emma's cutest couple moments so far...

But this latest shot probably takes the biscuit for being the most heartwarming yet, with Gaz and Emma decked out in their pyjamas while the 29-year-old crouches down and plants a big kiss on her bump.

Poking a bit of fun at the people who have criticised the size of Emma's bump, Gaz captioned the image: "London tomorrow... night night world ✌🏻💙 these weeks are flying by..#worldssmallestbump 😘"

This all comes after the couple recently revealed that they're further along in this whole pregnancy thing than any of us had anticipated. Just a few days ago he shared that they only have three months until the baby makes an appearance.

Night 👶🏼💙 Night 👶🏼💙 A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Meanwhile Gaz has already been getting their birth plans into motion after being spotted going both pram shopping and picking out a selection of adorable baby clothes to deck his mini-me out in.

Can't wait to see how these two take to parenthood.

Geordie Shore continues on Tuesday's at 10pm on MTV

