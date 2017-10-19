Gaz Beadle Shares The First Picture Of His And Emma McVey's Baby In The Womb

Gaz Beadle has shared the very first image of his and Emma McVey's baby in the womb after claiming that his son is definitely going to be a "poser" when he grows up.

The Geordie Shore lad has made no secret of the fact he's super excited for his mini-me to enter the world and couldn't resist sharing some photos from a recent scan Emma did.

While we're here, let's all get checking out Emma and Gaz's cutest couple moments so far...

After it was recently revealed that Em - who has the most compact baby bump we've ever seen - has already hit the six month mark, Gaz decided to share the first photos of the little'un.

Taking to Instagram with the incredible pictures of their son, he wrote: "WOW thank you@windowtothewombleeds for these amazing 4D pics of our little boy 💙❤️ little poser 👶🏼 @emma_jane1392"

It's pretty clear that these are way more HQ pics than the ultrasounds back in the day, with fans already rushing to comment about who the baby takes after the most.

"He looks so much like@emma_jane1392 😳😍," one person wrote, while another commented: "Oh my he looks like his mumma bear!!!"

Infact, the general consensus is that the baby is going to come out looking just like Emma, but it's fair to say that Gaz's genes still have a bit of time to work their magic.

