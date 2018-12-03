Gaz Beadle Shares Uplifting Post Encouraging Fans To ‘Manifest Their Dreams’ In 2019

Gaz Beadle has come through with an uplifting message that we could all learn from after encouraging fans to take 2019 by the horns and chase down everything they’ve been secretly dreaming about.

The former Geordie Shore lad is all about the positive reinforcement rn and told followers that they should either be happy about their current situation or have the courage to make a difference and change it.

Now check out the time Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland turned their house into Christmas heaven...

He tweeted: “Feel like everyone just complains about everything....” alongside a screenshot of a motivatoinal text post.

The image reads: “Monday doesn’t suck. The weather doesn’t suck. Your job doesn’t suck. Your partner doesn’t suck. Your negative mindset sucks. Your lack of self-worth and self-love sucks. Stop complaining about what’s missing from your life and go manifest the f**k out of your dreams.”

Feel like everyone just complains about everything.... pic.twitter.com/RQ3o9bNeYf — GAZ (@GazGShore) December 4, 2018

Fans had mixed reactions, with some people pointing out that nothing on this Earth could ever convince them that Mondays are a good thing, while others agreed that now is the right time to count our blessings.

“Love it mate,” one person wrote, while a second added: “Live the dream” and a third said: “Okay you didn’t have to drag me like that, but it’s so true though!!!"

This comes as Gaz revealed that he and Emma McVey are already prepared for Chester’s first Christmas after redecorating their house as a festive wonderland: complete with fake snow, a glorious tree, and a sleigh-shaped crib.

Tweet us your thoughts on his message @MTVUK.