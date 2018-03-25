Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash

Gaz also says that becoming a dad has totally changed his life - awww!

Saturday, March 31, 2018 - 11:57

Earlier this week we reported that Gary Beadle and Emma McVey’s son had been unwell, but after finally receiving treatment was on the mend.

Now dad Gaz has taken to social media to confirm that Chester is doing much better, and that he couldn’t be happier to see his son recovering from his stomach issues. 

While you're here check out Gaz Beadle & Emma McVey's family album 

“Literally makes me so happy this little man is feeling better.... 10 and half weeks now and starting to do the littlest things but they make us sooooo happy….,” the former Geordie Shore star posted on Instagram along with an adorable video of a gurgling Chester. 

The proud papa then went on to explain that becoming a parent - despite all the worry - is just the greatest. 

Literally makes me so happy this little man is feeling better.... 10 and half weeks now and starting to do the littlest things but they make us sooooo happy.... best thing that ever happened to me becoming a dad changed my whole look on life 💙 ps ignore my voice 🙈 @emma_jane1392

“Best thing that ever happened to me becoming a dad, changed my whole look on life,” the reality TV star wrote online. 

And honestly, we just can’t even deal with the cuteness levels right now. Chester is just so adorbs! 

Earlier this week Gaz’s girlfriend, Emma McVey, wrote a really emotional post on Instagram about how poorly Chester had been.

There’s been nothing worse than to see Chester so poorly and in pain from every feed, to the point I cried for him. Everyone sees a brave front but it has been the worst and hardest time of my life to not be able to take the pain myself. Thanks to all the emergency doctors who brushed us off with colic, because it’s normal that he eventually started refusing feeds? It’s normal we had to take shifts sitting up through the night as he could only sleep sat upright on us? It’s normal that he ended up in a curled up position that he couldn’t get out of? Blaming the fact we are ‘first time parents’. After 4 emergency visits we finally found an amazing paediatrician who listened, who checked and helped us. Cries and a real struggles, I will say every parent deserves a medal. I definitely couldn’t of got through the past week without the amazing help from grandparents, friends and a fab daddy that Chester has. A tablet a day dissolved and given to by a shringe for his stomach acid, cows milk intolerance and a thicking agent added to every feed we have a happy Chester, not 100% but he’s definitely on his way! Nothing makes me smile more than seeing this face and hearing him giggle. I will take the sleepless nights as long as you’re happy little man 💙

There’s been nothing worse than to see Chester so poorly and in pain from every feed, to the point I cried for him. Everyone sees a brave front but it has been the worst and hardest time of my life to not be able to take the pain myself. Thanks to all the emergency doctors who brushed us off with colic, because it’s normal that he eventually started refusing feeds? It’s normal we had to take shifts sitting up through the night as he could only sleep sat upright on us? It’s normal that he ended up in a curled up position that he couldn’t get out of? Blaming the fact we are ‘first time parents’. After 4 emergency visits we finally found an amazing paediatrician who listened, who checked and helped us. Cries and a real struggles, I will say every parent deserves a medal. I definitely couldn’t of got through the past week without the amazing help from grandparents, friends and a fab daddy that Chester has. A tablet a day dissolved and given to by a shringe for his stomach acid, cows milk intolerance and a thicking agent added to every feed we have a happy Chester, not 100% but he’s definitely on his way! Nothing makes me smile more than seeing this face and hearing him giggle. I will take the sleepless nights as long as you’re happy little man 💙

A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on

“There’s been nothing worse than to see Chester so poorly and in pain from every feed, to the point I cried for him,” she said. 

“Everyone sees a brave front but it has been the worst and hardest time of my life to not be able to take the pain myself. After four emergency visits we finally found an amazing paediatrician who listened, who checked and helped us,” she wrote, before adding that Chester still wasn’t 100 per cent at the time. 

We’re just really happy to hear that Chester is doing better now. 

While you're here check out Gaz Beadle & Emma McVey's family album 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK Episode 4 Spoiler Vid: Chloe Patton Brands Boyfriend Jordan Edwards ‘Selfish’ As They Argue Over Packing For Their New Home
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
This Is How Long It Takes To Become Someone’s Best Friend
Kim Kardashian Has An Archive Of Kanye West’s Most Iconic Accessories
Chloe Ferry Is Convinced She And Sam Gowland Had An Alien Experience Last Night
This Dating App Requires DNA To Help Find Your Perfect Match
Liam Payne and Cheryl
Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Heading On A Secret ‘Make Or Break’ Holiday?
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
Travis Scott Is Being Sued For Cancelling A Performance After Kylie Jenner Gave Birth
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of Scarlett Moffatt After Cosmetic Surgery Accusations
What Is Kendall Jenner’s Connection To This Pizza Themed Instagram Account?
Billie Eilish
Get to Know: Billie Eilish
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
The Sister Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Is Taking Parenting Advice From The Most
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears

More From Gary Beadle

Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Handles A Broken Heart And She’s Just Like Us – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Seamlessly Shut Down Troll Who Claimed Being A Dad Had Made Him 'Boring'
Gaz Beadle Had Some Cute Words For Emma McVey On Her First Mother's Day
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Gaz Beadle Gives An Honest Glimpse Of What Saturday Night Looks Like As A Father
Gary Beadle confuses fans
Geordie Shore Fans Are Very Confused About Gaz Beadle's Latest Selfie
What Gaz Beadle Did For Emma McVey On Valentine’s Day Will Melt Your Heart
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Parenting Journey So Far: A Family Album

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Shows Off Full Results Of Facial Surgery
Scotty T's Reaction To Marnie Simpson Leaving Geordie Shore Is Priceless
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Gary Beadle&#039;s &quot;so happy&quot; now that his son Chester is better after his recent illness and visits to hospital
Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash
Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of Scarlett Moffatt After Cosmetic Surgery Accusations
Cheryl speaks out about Liam Payne relationship rumours
Cheryl Speaks Out After Liam Payne Is Spotted With Backing Dancer In Dubai
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Megan McKenna Is About To Fully Expose Pete Wicks And Other TOWIE Members
A timeline of Cheryl and Liam Payne&#039;s relationship: from their first meeting to pregnancy and split rumours
Liam Payne And Cheryl’s Relationship Timeline: From The X Factor To Split Rumours
Chloe Ferry Is Convinced She And Sam Gowland Had An Alien Experience Last Night
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Megan McKenna has revealed the cover of her new autobiography, Mouthy
Here’s Your First Look At The Cover Of Megan McKenna’s Autobiography