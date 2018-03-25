Gaz Beadle ‘So Happy’ Now That Baby Son Chester Is Better After Hospital Dash

Earlier this week we reported that Gary Beadle and Emma McVey’s son had been unwell, but after finally receiving treatment was on the mend.

Now dad Gaz has taken to social media to confirm that Chester is doing much better, and that he couldn’t be happier to see his son recovering from his stomach issues.

“Literally makes me so happy this little man is feeling better.... 10 and half weeks now and starting to do the littlest things but they make us sooooo happy….,” the former Geordie Shore star posted on Instagram along with an adorable video of a gurgling Chester.

The proud papa then went on to explain that becoming a parent - despite all the worry - is just the greatest.

“Best thing that ever happened to me becoming a dad, changed my whole look on life,” the reality TV star wrote online.

And honestly, we just can’t even deal with the cuteness levels right now. Chester is just so adorbs!

Earlier this week Gaz’s girlfriend, Emma McVey, wrote a really emotional post on Instagram about how poorly Chester had been.

“There’s been nothing worse than to see Chester so poorly and in pain from every feed, to the point I cried for him,” she said.

“Everyone sees a brave front but it has been the worst and hardest time of my life to not be able to take the pain myself. After four emergency visits we finally found an amazing paediatrician who listened, who checked and helped us,” she wrote, before adding that Chester still wasn’t 100 per cent at the time.

We’re just really happy to hear that Chester is doing better now.

