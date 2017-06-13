Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Eagle-eyed fans have come to the conclusion that Gary Beadle might be rekindling his relationship with ex Emma McVey after the couple appear to be on a loved-up spa-break in Cheshire.

It's been reported that the pair have reunited at the gorgeous Peckforton Castle, where they're said to have participated in a bunch of hotel treatments and indulged in a touch of five star fine-dining. Talk about dreamy.

Snapchat/GazBeadle

While the pair haven't made it obvious that they're staying at the location together, Geordie Shore fans have spotted that their latest social-media posts all appear to be from the same venue, which - in fairness - does point to the idea of a reconciliation.

An insider at The Sun confirmed: “Peckforton castle is a beautiful place to stay and is a favourite for couples on romantic breaks. Gaz and Emma kept a low profile during their stay but they did enjoy spa treatments and had dinner in the restaurant."

Pointing out that Gaz is willing to whatever it takes to mend his relationship with Emma, the source added: "Gaz is going all out to win Emma over – they are made for each other. Everyone hopes they can work it out and get their romance back on track.”

