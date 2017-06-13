Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Are they back on?

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 16:34

Eagle-eyed fans have come to the conclusion that Gary Beadle might be rekindling his relationship with ex Emma McVey after the couple appear to be on a loved-up spa-break in Cheshire.

It's been reported that the pair have reunited at the gorgeous Peckforton Castle, where they're said to have participated in a bunch of hotel treatments and indulged in a touch of five star fine-dining. Talk about dreamy. 

Snapchat/GazBeadle
While the pair haven't made it obvious that they're staying at the location together, Geordie Shore fans have spotted that their latest social-media posts all appear to be from the same venue, which - in fairness - does point to the idea of a reconciliation.

An insider at The Sun confirmed: “Peckforton castle is a beautiful place to stay and is a favourite for couples on romantic breaks. Gaz and Emma kept a low profile during their stay but they did enjoy spa treatments and had dinner in the restaurant."

Dinner ready wearing the cutest outfit from @rebelliousfashion 'Janette' top and 'Karmen' trousers 💕 use my discount code for moneys off EMMAJANE15 🙋🏻

Pointing out that Gaz is willing to whatever it takes to mend his relationship with Emma, the source added: "Gaz is going all out to win Emma over – they are made for each other. Everyone hopes they can work it out and get their romance back on track.”

<3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

