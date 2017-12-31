Gary Beadle

Gaz Beadle’s Instagram 2017 Round-Up Is All About Becoming A Dad… Obviously

And there’s only one thing Gaz is excited about this year

Monday, January 1, 2018 - 14:41

If you haven’t put together your #2017bestnine to post on Instagram we don’t even know what you’ve been doing with your life tbh. 

Gary Beadle’s done his, and we’re not even slightly surprised to see that every single picture is about his unborn baby. Finding out that Gaz was going to become a dad was major news in 2017. 

The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Most Shocking Reality Moments   

And Gaz seems to be genuinely buzzing that his fans are as excited about his impending fatherhood as he is (the round-up is made up of the most liked posts, fyi).

#2017bestnine ❤️ love you all... what an amazing year!!! Safe to say by my best 9 pics of 2017 you are just as excited as I am... not long now... 2018 is going to be a huge year for me and the year I become a dad 👶🏼 ... can’t wait... happy new year 🙏🏻 x

“Not long now... 2018 is going to be a huge year for me and the year I become a dad 👶🏼 ... can’t wait... happy new year 🙏🏻 x,” the Geordie Shore lad captioned the photo compilation. 

If you didn’t know by now, Gaz’s girlfriend, Emma McVey, is set to welcome their first child together later this month, and we have to admit he’s posted some pretty cute images relating to the upcoming arrival. 

 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Most Shocking Reality Moments 

