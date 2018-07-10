Gaz Beadle Shares The Cutest Moment With His Son Chester

Most parents will do just about anything to make their little one crack a smile, and it seems that former Geordie Shore lad Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey are no different.

Gaz sneakily filmed Emma as she belted out 'Puppy Love' (a true classic) to Chester, joking that her "head's gone" in the Instagram caption.

Hit play on the video to watch Emma McVey and Gaz Beadle belt out a tune to their son Chester...

However a few moments later Gaz couldn't help but nick Emma's idea as he proceeded to belt out the exact same song even louder to his little one.

Adorbs!

Despite Gaz's slightly questionable singing voice, Chesty seemed to love it.

We can’t believe how big Chester, who was born in January, is getting, with the little one having even had a manicure recently.

"You all good there Chester 😂 little nail trim @emma_jane1392 ... #chubbybabyhands #chubbybaby#babymanicure 💙," Gaz captioned a snap of the little radgie during his appointment with top manicurist, Emma.

And while the football didn't come home in the end (sob), we're living for this snap of him in his England footy kit.

Instagram/GazGShore

What a little cutie! And we must say, Gaz and Emma seem pretty great at the whole parenting thing.