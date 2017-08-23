Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Major congratulations are in order for Geordie Shore's own Gaz Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey, who have just revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the exciting baby news, the pair were unsurprisingly over the moon and shared a first look at the baba on the ultrasound as well as a snap of the mum and dad to be posing with a pair of teeny baby trainers.

"SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I AM GOING TO BE A DAD... WE ARE HAVING A BABY," Gaz wrote in the tweet.

Adding the photo of the ultrasound, he added: "Meet my baby. Wow that sounds so crazy....... can't believe I am going to be a dad..... I am soooo excited. [sic]"

SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I AM GOING TO BE A DAD... WE ARE HAVING A BABY... @Emma_mcvey_ 😱❤️👶🏼👫 pic.twitter.com/zI1cq886vw — GAZ (@GazGShore) August 22, 2017

Meet my baby wow that sounds so crazy....... can't believe I am going to be a dad..... I am soooo excited ❤️👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/qfVI0mt9Oq — GAZ (@GazGShore) August 22, 2017

US TOO - and we aren't the only ones as several of Gaz's Geordie Shore cast mates were naturally quick to share their congrats.

And of course you could leave it to Scotty T to bring a dose of cheekiness with his response.

I just want to announce that I am probably a dad too. probably. congrats bro love ya x https://t.co/pEV4qxj2k3 — Scotty T MBE (@ScottGShore) August 22, 2017

Err, think you might have forgotten something there Kyle, but the thought is what counts, right?

