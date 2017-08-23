Gary Beadle

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

You need to see Scotty T's response...

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 09:30

Major congratulations are in order for Geordie Shore's own Gaz Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey, who have just revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the exciting baby news, the pair were unsurprisingly over the moon and shared a first look at the baba on the ultrasound as well as a snap of the mum and dad to be posing with a pair of teeny baby trainers.

Catch up on all the goss with the Geordies ahead of the brand new series below...

"SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I AM GOING TO BE A DAD... WE ARE HAVING A BABY," Gaz wrote in the tweet.

Adding the photo of the ultrasound, he added: "Meet my baby. Wow that sounds so crazy....... can't believe I am going to be a dad..... I am soooo excited. [sic]"

US TOO - and we aren't the only ones as several of Gaz's Geordie Shore cast mates were naturally quick to share their congrats.

And of course you could leave it to Scotty T to bring a dose of cheekiness with his response.

Err, think you might have forgotten something there Kyle, but the thought is what counts, right?

Let us know what you make of this news with a tweet to @MTVUK already.

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

