Gary Beadle

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester

The Geordie Shore star got the giant tattoo on his arm.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 10:52

Former Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle just honoured his and Emma McVey's son, Chester, in a pretty big way.

The reality star got a massive tattoo of a lion standing protectively over their cub on his forearm, and he took to Instagram on Sunday to show off the amazing new ink.

Take a look at the video to see Gary Beadle, Emma McVey and Chester's adorable family album...

Gaz's new tat is yet to be finished, but it's already clearly an impressive work of art. He captioned the snap: "I will always protect you 💙 top of my arm started today love it @lukesayertattoo 🙌🏻."

We're obsessed with the amazing meaning behind it, we can't wait to see the finished product!

I will always protect you 💙 top of my arm started today love it @lukesayertattoo 🙌🏻

Unsurprisingly, loads of fans were seriously impressed with the new ink and they headed over to the comments section to compliment Gary.

"Beautiful detail in that very nice x," wrote one person as another added: "It’s gorgeous 😍😍."

Someone else chimed in: "Wow !! Stunning," as a fourth person wrote: "Love it!!!!"

#beastfromtheeast means a chilled perfect Friday @emma_jane1392 😘

#beastfromtheeast means a chilled perfect Friday @emma_jane1392 😘

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on

Clearly, the tattoo is a total hit and we're sure Chester, who was born on January 15, will seriously appreciate the life-long tribute.

What do you think of Gaz's new arm addition? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK

Now get checking out the video collection for all the gossip on Gary Beadle becoming a dad (and to find out how well he can navigate his way around a nappy)...

 

 

 

 

Latest News

The Best Makeup And Beauty Inspo To Steal From The Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Personal photo of Ariana Grande in the studio, 2017
Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album
17 Thoughts You'll Probably Have When You See Your Ex Is On Holiday
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Every Insta You Need To Upload On Holiday To Say FU To Your Ex
All Of The Cutest Couples At the Oscars 2018
Emma Watson at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party
Emma Watson Proudly Displays New Huge 'Time's Up' Tattoo At The Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Party
See Who Wore What To The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Khloe Kardashian Just Announced She’s Having A Baby Girl
All The Best Celeb Outfits From The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet
Bastille
Bastille Will Headline Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!
10 Of The Most Iconic Instagram Uploads Kylie Jenner Has Ever Posted
From Kylie Jenner To Ed Sheeran: 10 Dramatic Celeb Revelations That Were Surprisingly Low Key
Marnie Simpson Is Wearing Camouflage Trousers And We're Back In 2002 Again
Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited

More From Gary Beadle

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Gaz Beadle Gives An Honest Glimpse Of What Saturday Night Looks Like As A Father
Gary Beadle confuses fans
Geordie Shore Fans Are Very Confused About Gaz Beadle's Latest Selfie
What Gaz Beadle Did For Emma McVey On Valentine’s Day Will Melt Your Heart
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Parenting Journey So Far: A Family Album
Gary Beadle
Gaz Beadle & Emma McVey's Family Album | MTV Celeb
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Talk Traumatic Birth Of Chester And Hit Out At Bodyshamers
From Stormi to Rumi, unusual celebrity baby names and what they mean
What Stormi, Rumi And More Of The Most Unusual Celeb Baby Names Actually Mean
This Video Of Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And His Son Chester Is Too Cute To Cope With
You Need To See This Picture Of Gaz Beadle And Son Chester In Matching Hats
Gaz Beadle Jumps To Emma McVey’s Defense As Trolls Slam Her Post-Pregnancy Body

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Marnie Simpson Is Wearing Camouflage Trousers And We're Back In 2002 Again
Emma Watson at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party
Emma Watson Proudly Displays New Huge 'Time's Up' Tattoo At The Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Party
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
See Who Wore What To The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Every Insta You Need To Upload On Holiday To Say FU To Your Ex
Personal photo of Ariana Grande in the studio, 2017
Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album
Khloe Kardashian Just Announced She’s Having A Baby Girl
All The Best Celeb Outfits From The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet
The Best Makeup And Beauty Inspo To Steal From The Oscars 2018 Red Carpet