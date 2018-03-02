Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester

Former Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle just honoured his and Emma McVey's son, Chester, in a pretty big way.

The reality star got a massive tattoo of a lion standing protectively over their cub on his forearm, and he took to Instagram on Sunday to show off the amazing new ink.

Take a look at the video to see Gary Beadle, Emma McVey and Chester's adorable family album...

Gaz's new tat is yet to be finished, but it's already clearly an impressive work of art. He captioned the snap: "I will always protect you 💙 top of my arm started today love it @lukesayertattoo 🙌🏻."

We're obsessed with the amazing meaning behind it, we can't wait to see the finished product!

Unsurprisingly, loads of fans were seriously impressed with the new ink and they headed over to the comments section to compliment Gary.

"Beautiful detail in that very nice x," wrote one person as another added: "It’s gorgeous 😍😍."

Someone else chimed in: "Wow !! Stunning," as a fourth person wrote: "Love it!!!!"

Clearly, the tattoo is a total hit and we're sure Chester, who was born on January 15, will seriously appreciate the life-long tribute.

What do you think of Gaz's new arm addition? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.

Now get checking out the video collection for all the gossip on Gary Beadle becoming a dad (and to find out how well he can navigate his way around a nappy)...