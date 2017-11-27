Gary Beadle

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

And why the Geordie Shore lad left the occasion ASAP...

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 11:57

Geordie Shore star Gary Beadle and Emma McVey are gearing up to welcome their baby boy in the next couple of months, which can only mean one thing... it's baby shower time!

While Gaz didn't stick around for long, he showed off the shower's stunning blue decor, which included a beautiful Kardashian-esque flower wall and a seriously impressive three-tier cake.

Check out the video to see Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey's cutest couple moments...

Taking to Snapchat to document the set-up before the guests arrived, Gaz's videos showed Balloon's emblazoned with 'Emma's baby shower' dotted around the venue and goody bags placed by each seat.

Each guest enjoyed a goody bag. / Snapchat/GaryBeadle

The lad later took to his Instagram to gush about the day, even though he left at the earliest opportunity: "Today was a special day with special people... not long now @emma_jane1392 💙👶🏼 ps I had this pic then left baby showers ain’t a boy thing 🙈..."

Gary Beadle got a picture with Emma McVey in front of the flower wall before leaving the ladies to enjoy the day. / Snapchat/GaryBeadle

The star left the ladies to enjoy the day as he headed to a golf course instead, telling his Snapchat followers: "So obviously everyone's at the baby shower, do you think I'm going to the baby shower? Nah." 

Fair enough tbh!

Guests at Emma McVey's baby shower were treated to an impressive cake. / Snapchat/GaryBeadle

While Gaz made an early exit, he stuck around long enough to get a gorgeous photo with Emma in front of the flowers and the soon-to-be parents are looking happier than ever.

It seems the couple collected plenty of gifts for their new arrival throughout the day, which appeared to spur a pivotal moment of realisation for Gaz:  "Sh*t just got real - baby stuff," he wrote after filming a whole heap of opened presents.

Snapchat/GaryBeadle

Exciting times! We can't wait to meet their new bundle of joy. Not long now...

 

 

 

