Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Sophie Kasaei has waded into the drama between Gary Beadle and his now ex Emma McVey, calling the model “snaky” for accusing Gaz of cheating.

“I'd like to set the record straight on Gaz and Emma. She's released a statement saying he cheated throughout their relationship, but I think it's quite disrespectful for her to do because she knows Gary is filming,” rants Sophie in her weekly new! magazine column.

“For some strange reason she's released a statement when she knows Gary is in here. So it's quite a snaky thing to do,” she adds.

While Gary hasn’t been able to speak out about Emma’s claims himself, an insider has talked about the split to The Sun.

“The only thing he did wrong was dump her by text message,” the source explains.

“He had been loyal throughout their time together – it just wasn’t working out and he was away so was forced to end things on the phone.”

But, as Sophie is quick to point, out Gary’s messy break up isn’t all bad.

“On the plus side it’s good to have single Gaz back because relationship Gaz is boring as hell!”

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage is on Tuesdays at 10pm

Words: Olivia Cooke

