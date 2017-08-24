Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle
Talks a whole lot of sense.
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 15:05
Sophie Kasaei has opened up about some of the downsides of a romance playing out on TV and she's now urging fans to let her pals Gaz Beadle and Charlotte Crosby move on from their relationship once and for all.
The Geordie Shore lass has already discussed her surprise at Gaz's baby news with girlfriend Emma McVey, and is now pointing out that people need to follow Gaz and Char's example and finally learn to let go of the past.
