Sophie Kasaei Reveals That Gary Beadle Has ‘Always Wanted To Be A Dad’

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 12:03

Dunno about you, but we’re still trying to get over the shock of finding out that Gary Beadle is gonna be a dad. 

We just have to repeat that... Geordie Shore’s top shagger is going to be a father! Like actually in charge of a tiny human. 

But there’s at least one person who wasn’t at all surprised by the news and that’s Gaz’s Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei. In fact, Sophie says she actually “had a feeling” Gary and his girlfriend Emma McVey would have a baby “soon”.

“He's always loved being around kids and always wanted to be a dad so I did have a feeling this would happen really soon,” writes Sophie in her latest new! magazine column. 

“I know he's got a nephew, and he's a really, really good uncle to his nephew,” she adds. 

So what about Gary’s future in the Geordie Shore house? Psychic Sophie predicts that he’ll have to leave the show to focus on his family. 

“I've known for a while because it was all going on behind the scenes while we were filming, and obviously Gary has been off the radar for a bit. 

“Obviously I don't think he can really film a series of Geordie Shore if he's going to be a dad because that can't look good, can it? So I think this might be the end of the road for Gaz,” she continues. “Which is really sad, because then that means I'm the only original.”

Sad, but we're excited to meet mini Gary.


Words: Olivia Cooke 

