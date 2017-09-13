The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday

Emma McVey has had probably the best birthday on record after boyfriend Gaz Beadle purchased a silver-grey Range Rover in honour of her twenty-fifth celebrations. Kind of puts those petrol-shop flowers into perspective, doesn't it?

The Geordie Shore lad decided to push the boat out in honour of Emma's last birthday before she gives birth to their child, and drove the snazzy new car to her doorstep while sharing the moment with his followers on Snapchat.

Snapchat/GazBeadle

Gaz was clearly pretty chuffed with his own idea, and took to the social-media platform to toot his own horn about how much of a great boyfriend he is. Fair enough tbh. "Tell you what good bf me. Happy bday Emma," he wrote.

This comes as the pair of them headed out on a date-night in celebration of his return from Australia. "Date night with the baby's mamma for her birthday... what an amazing day ❤️🎊🎉🏡🚗 @emma_jane1392"

If anyone wants to drop off a shiny new Range Rover on our doorstep, our preferred shade also happens to be silver-grey. Definitely worth a shot.

