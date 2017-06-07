Gary Beadle

The First Pictures Of Topless Gaz Beadle In Hells Kitchen Are Everything We Hoped For

Who else would weightlift with pineapples?

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 11:21

It's almost too easy to crack a joke about parsnips but Gaz Beadle is set to get to grips with at least *some* new ingredients in his appearance on Hells Kitchen and the promo shots are all sorts of magical. 

Seven
The ex Geordie Shore star has decided it's time to put his talents in the kitchen to the test by swapping out wild nights for watercress and worldies for Marco Pierre White in the Australian version of the competition.

In a promo video for the upcoming series, Gaz bangs on a pan before shouting: "Marco I am ready!" as the celebrity chef responds: "'Interesting performance - is that the very best he can do?'" 

Not quite, because Gaz then grabs two pineapples and starts using them for the secondary purpose we never even considered: impromptu weight-lifts. Obviously. 

Seven
So, will Gaz prove to be a force nature in the kitchen? Can he whip up a mean beef wellington in record time? Are pineapples a viable way to gain muscle tone? Only time will tell.

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Ed Sheeran Putting 55 Malteasers In His Mouth On Carpool Karaoke Is Strangely Hypnotic

Pokemon

These Classic Pokémon Games Are Coming To 3DS And The Nostalgia Is Real

The First Pictures Of Topless Gaz Beadle In Hells Kitchen Are Everything We Hoped For

Swiss Village Bans Photos To Stop You Getting Holiday FOMO

Perrie Edwards Shows Her Scar In Powerful Image Which Sparks Body Confidence Movement

Girl Who Photoshopped Zac Efron's Face Over Her Ex In Their Holiday Pics Is All Our Hero

Ariana Grande Releases Somewhere Over The Rainbow Cover As Charity Single

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Justin Bieber Announces David Guetta Collaboration

Love Island 2017: OMG There's TWO New Lads Heading Into The Villa

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

13 Of The Most Amazing One-Shot Music Video Wonders This Century

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect Women

Who Is Kayleigh Morris? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Big Brother Star

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad 2 Is Coming SOONER Than You Think

Selena Gomez Has Said Actual Words About Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels On Trump, Releasing New Music & Comic Books

Pokken Tournament DX

New Pokemon Fighting Game Announced, Pokken Tournament DX

How To Do Your Makeup Exactly Like A Geordie Shore Lass

More From Gary Beadle

The First Pictures Of Topless Gaz Beadle In Hells Kitchen Are Everything We Hoped For

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Has Already Been Linked To Another Reality Star Following His Split From Emma McVey

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Is Reportedly Flirting With This Aussie Reality Star Following Emma McVey Split

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey

Aaron Chalmers slams Marnie Simpson for kicking off at his neck ons whilst with Lewis Bloor
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Slams Marnie Simpson For Kicking Off Over His Neck On Whilst She Was In A Relationship With Lewis Bloor - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1302 | Gaz And Scott Bang Che And Leonie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Gary Beadle Had The Most Priceless Reaction To Abbie Holborn's Make-Up Fail

TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Had Their Say On Gaz Beadle's Rose Hand Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Celebrity

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy