The First Pictures Of Topless Gaz Beadle In Hells Kitchen Are Everything We Hoped For

It's almost too easy to crack a joke about parsnips but Gaz Beadle is set to get to grips with at least *some* new ingredients in his appearance on Hells Kitchen and the promo shots are all sorts of magical.

Seven

The ex Geordie Shore star has decided it's time to put his talents in the kitchen to the test by swapping out wild nights for watercress and worldies for Marco Pierre White in the Australian version of the competition.

In a promo video for the upcoming series, Gaz bangs on a pan before shouting: "Marco I am ready!" as the celebrity chef responds: "'Interesting performance - is that the very best he can do?'"

Not quite, because Gaz then grabs two pineapples and starts using them for the secondary purpose we never even considered: impromptu weight-lifts. Obviously.

Seven

So, will Gaz prove to be a force nature in the kitchen? Can he whip up a mean beef wellington in record time? Are pineapples a viable way to gain muscle tone? Only time will tell.

