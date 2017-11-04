The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey might have announced that they were expecting a baby via the mode of Instagram but that doesn't mean their son will be all over the social-media platform.

The Geordie Shore lad has enjoyed keeping fans in the loop about his journey to fatherhood, but pregnant Emma has revealed that she might have to veto his uploads when she gives birth.

In her column for OK! Online, Emma revealed that she'd like to keep the images of their son private: "Gary will definitely get really excited straight away but I don't think we'll put a photo up straight away on social media.

"We might just put a picture of their hand or foot, but it would be too overwhelming otherwise.

Pointing out she doesn't want to spoil the first time her family meets the baby IRL, Emma said: "I want my family to meet him before they see him online, and get know him. It's important for everyone to meet him first."

This comes as Emma opened up about the baby shower her friends have been organising. "I love flowers so we've gone for a floral theme, with baby blue and white colours. A few of my friends have organised a lot of it, so I'm quite intrigued.

"I've said no crazy extreme games! I've got a kids entertainer as there's quite a few kids coming. Gaz will pop in at the beginning with some of the boys whose partners are coming, but he doesn't want to get involved in the girly games."

Sounds like it could be a while before we all get to meet mini-Gaz!



