G-Eazy and Charlie Puth Release Epic ‘Sober’ Music Video

Thursday, March 15, 2018 - 10:36

G-Eazy may still be flying high on the charts with his stunning Halsey duet 'Him & I' and his amazing A$AP Rocky and Cardi B collaboration 'No Limit' but that doesn't mean that he's resting on his laurels. The 'Me, Myself & I' rapper is already onto his next single.

He and Charlie Puth released the music video for 'Sober' last night and it is one of the most powerful visuals of the year.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. YOU CAN SEE AN EPIC G-EAZY AND CHARLIE PUTH MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT NOW.

G-Eazy originally put out 'Sober' as an instant grat for fans ahead of his fourth album The Beautiful & Damned last December. The moving cut became an immediate hit with fans, gaining over 40 million Spotify streams, so it's no surprise that it's now a single.

The visual, like the single, explores the highs and lows of drugs and alcohol with G-Eazy and Charlie centre stage.

G-Eazy - Sober (Official Video) ft. Charlie Puth

From exciting party settings to the harsh light of day on mornings after, it portrays the positives and negatives that come with drinking and getting high. Not only that but it features a dramatic ending which makes you question if drugs and alcohol are worth it.

Or, at the very least, it encourages you to consider your relationship with them and make sure that you're careful.

To see two mainstream artists address this in a way that isn't at all preachy or condescending is really important.

As it stands, 'Sober' has so far peaked at Number 6 on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart.

With this excellent video out now, we reckon that it could end up being one of G-Eazy's biggest hits.

Hopefully, G-Eazy and Charlie will start promoting it together soon!

Word: Sam Prance

