G-Eazy and Charlie Puth Release Epic ‘Sober’ Music Video
This is incredible...
G-Eazy may still be flying high on the charts with his stunning Halsey duet 'Him & I' and his amazing A$AP Rocky and Cardi B collaboration 'No Limit' but that doesn't mean that he's resting on his laurels. The 'Me, Myself & I' rapper is already onto his next single.
He and Charlie Puth released the music video for 'Sober' last night and it is one of the most powerful visuals of the year.
WATCH G-EAZY AND HALSEY'S BRILLIANT 'HIM & I' VIDEO BELOW...
To my lover, I'd never lie
He said "be true," I swear I'll try
In the end, it's him and I
He's out his head, I'm out my mind
We got that love, the crazy kind
I am his, and he is mine
In the end, it's him and I, him and I
My '65 speeding up the PCH, a hell of a ride
They don't wanna see us make it, they just wanna divide
2017 Bonnie and Clyde
Wouldn't see the point of living on if one of us died, yeah
Got that kind of style everybody try to rip off
YSL dress under when she takes the mink off
Silk on her body, pull it down and watch it slip off
Ever catch me cheating, she would try to cut my (ha-ha-ha)
Crazy, but I love her, I could never run from her
Hit it, no rubber never would let no one touch her
Swear we drive each other, mad, she be so stubborn
But, what the fuck is love with no pain, no suffer
Intense, this shit, it gets dense
She knows when I'm out of it like she could just sense
If I had a million dollars or was down to ten cents
She'd be down for whatever, never gotta convince (you know?)
Cross my heart, hope to die
To my lover, I'd never lie (I love you baby)
He said "be true," I swear I'll try
In the end, it's him and I
He's out his head, I'm out my mind
We got that love; the crazy kind
I am his, and he is mine
In the end, it's him and I
Him and I
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
Him and I
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
We turn up, mobbin' 'til the end of time
Only one who gets me, I'm a crazy fuckin' Gemini
Remember this for when I die
Everybody dressed in all black, suits and a tie
My funeral will be lit if I-
Ever go down or get caught, or they identify
My bitch was the most solid, nothing to solidify
She would never cheat, you'd never see her with a different guy
Ever tell you different, then it's a lie
See, that's my down bitch, see that's my soldier
She keeps that thang-thang if anyone goes there
Calm and collected, she keeps her composure
And she gon' ride for me until this thing over
We do drugs together (together), fuck up clubs together (together)
And we'd both go crazy (crazy) if we was to sever
You know? We keep mobbin', it's just me and my bitch
Fuck the world, we just gon' keep getting rich, you know?
Cross my heart, hope to die
To my lover, I'd never lie
He said "be true," I swear I'll try
In the end, it's him and I
He's out his head, I'm out my mind
We got that love; the crazy kind
I am his, and he is mine
In the end, it's him and I
Him and I
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
Him and I
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
Cross my heart, hope to die
To you, I've never lied
For you, I'd take a life
It's him and I, and I swear (ayy)
'Til the end I'ma ride wit' you
Mob and get money, get high wit' you, yeah (ayy)
Cross my heart, hope to die
This is our ride or die
You can confide in me
There is no hiding, I swear
Stay solid, never lie to you
Swear, most likely I'ma die wit' you, yeah
Cross my heart, hope to die
To my lover, I'd never lie
He said "be true," I swear I'll try
In the end, it's him and I
He's out his head, I'm out my mind
We got that love, the crazy kind
I am his, and he is mine
In the end, it's him and I
Him and I
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
Him and I
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. YOU CAN SEE AN EPIC G-EAZY AND CHARLIE PUTH MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT NOW.
G-Eazy originally put out 'Sober' as an instant grat for fans ahead of his fourth album The Beautiful & Damned last December. The moving cut became an immediate hit with fans, gaining over 40 million Spotify streams, so it's no surprise that it's now a single.
The visual, like the single, explores the highs and lows of drugs and alcohol with G-Eazy and Charlie centre stage.
From exciting party settings to the harsh light of day on mornings after, it portrays the positives and negatives that come with drinking and getting high. Not only that but it features a dramatic ending which makes you question if drugs and alcohol are worth it.
Or, at the very least, it encourages you to consider your relationship with them and make sure that you're careful.
To see two mainstream artists address this in a way that isn't at all preachy or condescending is really important.
As it stands, 'Sober' has so far peaked at Number 6 on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart.
With this excellent video out now, we reckon that it could end up being one of G-Eazy's biggest hits.
Hopefully, G-Eazy and Charlie will start promoting it together soon!
Word: Sam Prance