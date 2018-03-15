G-Eazy and Charlie Puth Release Epic ‘Sober’ Music Video

View the lyrics

Cross my heart, hope to die

To my lover, I'd never lie

He said "be true," I swear I'll try

In the end, it's him and I

He's out his head, I'm out my mind

We got that love, the crazy kind

I am his, and he is mine

In the end, it's him and I, him and I



My '65 speeding up the PCH, a hell of a ride

They don't wanna see us make it, they just wanna divide

2017 Bonnie and Clyde

Wouldn't see the point of living on if one of us died, yeah

Got that kind of style everybody try to rip off

YSL dress under when she takes the mink off

Silk on her body, pull it down and watch it slip off

Ever catch me cheating, she would try to cut my (ha-ha-ha)

Crazy, but I love her, I could never run from her

Hit it, no rubber never would let no one touch her

Swear we drive each other, mad, she be so stubborn

But, what the fuck is love with no pain, no suffer

Intense, this shit, it gets dense

She knows when I'm out of it like she could just sense

If I had a million dollars or was down to ten cents

She'd be down for whatever, never gotta convince (you know?)



Cross my heart, hope to die

To my lover, I'd never lie (I love you baby)

He said "be true," I swear I'll try

In the end, it's him and I

He's out his head, I'm out my mind

We got that love; the crazy kind

I am his, and he is mine

In the end, it's him and I



Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I



We turn up, mobbin' 'til the end of time

Only one who gets me, I'm a crazy fuckin' Gemini

Remember this for when I die

Everybody dressed in all black, suits and a tie

My funeral will be lit if I-

Ever go down or get caught, or they identify

My bitch was the most solid, nothing to solidify

She would never cheat, you'd never see her with a different guy

Ever tell you different, then it's a lie

See, that's my down bitch, see that's my soldier

She keeps that thang-thang if anyone goes there

Calm and collected, she keeps her composure

And she gon' ride for me until this thing over

We do drugs together (together), fuck up clubs together (together)

And we'd both go crazy (crazy) if we was to sever

You know? We keep mobbin', it's just me and my bitch

Fuck the world, we just gon' keep getting rich, you know?



Cross my heart, hope to die

To my lover, I'd never lie

He said "be true," I swear I'll try

In the end, it's him and I

He's out his head, I'm out my mind

We got that love; the crazy kind

I am his, and he is mine

In the end, it's him and I



Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I



Cross my heart, hope to die

To you, I've never lied

For you, I'd take a life

It's him and I, and I swear (ayy)

'Til the end I'ma ride wit' you

Mob and get money, get high wit' you, yeah (ayy)

Cross my heart, hope to die

This is our ride or die

You can confide in me

There is no hiding, I swear

Stay solid, never lie to you

Swear, most likely I'ma die wit' you, yeah



Cross my heart, hope to die

To my lover, I'd never lie

He said "be true," I swear I'll try

In the end, it's him and I

He's out his head, I'm out my mind

We got that love, the crazy kind

I am his, and he is mine

In the end, it's him and I



Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

Him and I

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh-oh-oh

In the end, it's him and I

Writer(s): Ashley Frangipane, Edgar Machuca, Dakarai Gwitira, Joe Khajadourian, Madison Love, Jim Lavigne, Gerald Gillum, Alexander Schwartz Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com