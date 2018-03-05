G-Eazy

G-Eazy Talks Halsey and the Romantic 'Him & I' Video in MTV Laid Bare

You need to see this...

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 18:05

G-Eazy is killing it right now. Not only did The Beautiful & Damned become his third US Top 5 album but it has also spawned two of his biggest singles. Both 'No Limit' and 'Him & I' have been certified Platinum in the US since they were released last year.

We caught up with the hit superstar and he took us through his incredible Halsey starring 'Him & I' video in Laid Bare. 

WATCH G-EAZY IN MTV LAID BARE HERE...

G-Eazy kicks off by talking about the inspiration behind the visual: "A movie that both [Halsey] and I watched like a thousand times and means a lot to us is the movie 'Kids' and we wanted the video to kinda have that aesthetic: early/mid 90s, New York".

He then goes on to reveal that they used actual VHS tape to get the gritty, grainy look in the video: "It wasn't a filter."

Considering how candid the footage is, there's no doubt that it's the perfect look and style for the romantic feature.

[Getty]

The clip is true to G-Eazy and Halsey's relationship: "It was around the time of her birthday and we had originally had those days to just do this. She was just like 'come meet me in New York' and we'll just spend two days in New York just doing nothing."

G-Eazy also speaks about why it was important to both him and Halsey to record the video in New York, a city which they love. "New York has this crazy energy. It's the city that never sleeps. It's one of those places that has this reputation, this identity."

He then opens up about the concept in the video: "We treated it like our playground, like two kids without any rules, just running through the city, running amuck, just having fun, just drinking, just living this ride, this rollercoaster, this chaotic but fun trip."

"It's just that idea of going somewhere with nowhere to be and having that freedom just to be young and in love." 

Getty Images

With over 162 million views on YouTube, it's clear that many people relate to the premise of the video.

Find out what else G-Eazy has to say about the visual in his amazing Laid Bare commentary above.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Who Is Charlotte Hughes? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid And More Fashion Month AW18 Inspo You Need In Your Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts
Ratchet &amp; Clank
Here's How To Get A Cheap PlayStation Plus Subscription
Cardi B
Cardi B Opens Up About Meeting Her Idol Madonna on Instragram
Tomb Raider
Alicia Vikander Admits There Is A Lack Of Women In Tomb Raider
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm - Farewell
New Life Is Strange Is Out Today! Here's What You Need To Know
Ally Brooke
Ally Brooke Performs Stunning Rendition of ‘My Heart Will Go On’
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Reaches Huge Career Milestone with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Normani and Khalid by Dennis Leupold
Normani and Khalid’s ‘Love Lies’ Has Already Hit 100,000 Shazams
Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man
Wearing Makeup And More Stuff You Can Do And Still Be A Feminist
Impostor Syndrome: The Phobia You Probably Already Have
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Lidl Have Launched Their Own Sheet Mask Maker And It’s A Beauty Game Changer

More From G-Eazy

Halsey &amp; G-Eazy
G-Eazy Talks Halsey and the Romantic 'Him & I' Video in MTV Laid Bare
G-Eazy &amp; Halsey - Him &amp; I - Music Video Commentary
G-Eazy & Halsey
G-Eazy & Halsey - ‘Him & I’ (MTV Laid Bare Exclusive Commentary)
G-Eazy - No Limit Remix - Music Video
G-Eazy
No Limit Remix (Ft. A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, French Montana, Juicy J, Belly) [Explicit]
Musical Guest Halsey performs &#039;Him and I&#039; with G-Eazy in Studio 8H on Saturday, January 13, 2018
Halsey and G-Eazy Give Intimate SNL Performance Of 'Him & I'
G-Eazy &amp; Halsey - Him &amp; I - Music Video
G-Eazy & Halsey
Him & I [Explicit]
G-Eazy - The Plan - Music Video
G-Eazy
The Plan [Explicit]
Dillon Francis
Say Less (Ft. G-Eazy)
G-Eazy x Carnage
Guala (Ft. Thirty Rack) [Explicit]
Bebe Rexha
F.F.F. (Ft. G-Eazy) [Explicit]
G-Eazy
Some Kind Of Drug (Ft. Marc E. Bassy) [Explicit]
Music
Britney Spears Blew Us Away With Her Return To The MTV VMAs
Britney Spears
Make Me... / Me, Myself & I (Ft. G-Eazy Live At The 2016 MTV VMA)

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
Marnie Simpson Looks Incredible In A Seriously Revealing Knitted Red Dress
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Lidl Have Launched Their Own Sheet Mask Maker And It’s A Beauty Game Changer
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Unveils Cinematic Music Video for 'On the Loose'
Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts