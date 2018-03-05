G-Eazy Talks Halsey and the Romantic 'Him & I' Video in MTV Laid Bare

G-Eazy is killing it right now. Not only did The Beautiful & Damned become his third US Top 5 album but it has also spawned two of his biggest singles. Both 'No Limit' and 'Him & I' have been certified Platinum in the US since they were released last year.

We caught up with the hit superstar and he took us through his incredible Halsey starring 'Him & I' video in Laid Bare.

G-Eazy kicks off by talking about the inspiration behind the visual: "A movie that both [Halsey] and I watched like a thousand times and means a lot to us is the movie 'Kids' and we wanted the video to kinda have that aesthetic: early/mid 90s, New York".

He then goes on to reveal that they used actual VHS tape to get the gritty, grainy look in the video: "It wasn't a filter."

Considering how candid the footage is, there's no doubt that it's the perfect look and style for the romantic feature.

The clip is true to G-Eazy and Halsey's relationship: "It was around the time of her birthday and we had originally had those days to just do this. She was just like 'come meet me in New York' and we'll just spend two days in New York just doing nothing."

G-Eazy also speaks about why it was important to both him and Halsey to record the video in New York, a city which they love. "New York has this crazy energy. It's the city that never sleeps. It's one of those places that has this reputation, this identity."

He then opens up about the concept in the video: "We treated it like our playground, like two kids without any rules, just running through the city, running amuck, just having fun, just drinking, just living this ride, this rollercoaster, this chaotic but fun trip."

"It's just that idea of going somewhere with nowhere to be and having that freedom just to be young and in love."

With over 162 million views on YouTube, it's clear that many people relate to the premise of the video.

Words: Sam Prance

