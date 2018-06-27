Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It

Gemma Collins, AKA The GC, is going down in history as an internet legend, even if her popularity may verge on infamy rather than fame. Need an example? Just take a look at a screenshot from one of her recent magazine interviews.

The TOWIE star had a chat with Hayley Minn from Now Magazine and the whole thing descended into chaos when she realised the reporter hadn’t been sent a copy of her upcoming book and therefore hadn’t read it.

Their whole conversation was chronicled in the magazine, and Twitter, as expected, went into semi-meltdown.

The word iconic was thrown around… a little.

Absolutley incredible interview with Gemma Collins in Now Mag this week. Iconic. 😭 pic.twitter.com/itdokyZ5Q9 — Rosaleen Fenton (@roooooosaleen) June 26, 2018

But if we’re being honest, the funniest tweets were the ones from folk that were highly unimpressed.

One person hit the nail on the head with the comment: “Gemma Collins is doing this interview like that overly passive aggressive English teacher we all had at one stage or another who knew when you hadn’t read a book for class n had just looked it up on sparknotes instead.”

What I love most about that Gemma Collins interview isn't that the interviewer hasn't read The Book, nor that seemingly GC hasn't either, but that she seems to think the presence of The Book is some kind of magical mnemonic artefact, without which one cannot talk about The Book pic.twitter.com/8yq3KcgVqp — Edward Siddons (@edwardsiddons) June 26, 2018

I am dying at the interview Gemma Collins did with Now Magazine about her new book.



I don’t think Gemma gets the point of interviews. I’m glad they clapped back and published her bratty behaviour. — Nick Barnes NΔB (@imnickbarnes) June 26, 2018

The best part of this whole Gemma Collins interview thing is that she clearly hasn’t read this book either, let alone written it. — Andrea Katrina 🦖 (@AndreaKatrina4) June 26, 2018

Now we’re not saying Gemma hasn’t re-read the book herself (that’s pure speculation) but she did go on to compare the finished product to The Bible…

In another interview, Gemma Collins is quoted saying that her next book is going to be bigger than the Bible. https://t.co/pZFZ2LUP6b pic.twitter.com/n861puHHku — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) June 26, 2018

And that’s some pretty big shoes to fill. Like, The Bible…

The thing about that Gemma Collins interview is, quite simply, she has BDE — Tilly Grove (@femmenistfatale) June 26, 2018

Is this a classic case of BDE or would a real badass leader have plugged the book regardless of the interviewer never having read it? The jury’s still out.

