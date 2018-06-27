Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It
Literally zero time.
Gemma Collins, AKA The GC, is going down in history as an internet legend, even if her popularity may verge on infamy rather than fame. Need an example? Just take a look at a screenshot from one of her recent magazine interviews.
The TOWIE star had a chat with Hayley Minn from Now Magazine and the whole thing descended into chaos when she realised the reporter hadn’t been sent a copy of her upcoming book and therefore hadn’t read it.
Their whole conversation was chronicled in the magazine, and Twitter, as expected, went into semi-meltdown.
The word iconic was thrown around… a little.
But if we’re being honest, the funniest tweets were the ones from folk that were highly unimpressed.
One person hit the nail on the head with the comment: “Gemma Collins is doing this interview like that overly passive aggressive English teacher we all had at one stage or another who knew when you hadn’t read a book for class n had just looked it up on sparknotes instead.”
Now we’re not saying Gemma hasn’t re-read the book herself (that’s pure speculation) but she did go on to compare the finished product to The Bible…
And that’s some pretty big shoes to fill. Like, The Bible…
Is this a classic case of BDE or would a real badass leader have plugged the book regardless of the interviewer never having read it? The jury’s still out.
