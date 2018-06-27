Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It

Literally zero time.

Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - 17:32

Gemma Collins, AKA The GC, is going down in history as an internet legend, even if her popularity may verge on infamy rather than fame. Need an example? Just take a look at a screenshot from one of her recent magazine interviews.

The TOWIE star had a chat with Hayley Minn from Now Magazine and the whole thing descended into chaos when she realised the reporter hadn’t been sent a copy of her upcoming book and therefore hadn’t read it.

Make sure you stay caught up with the latest MTV News >>>

Their whole conversation was chronicled in the magazine, and Twitter, as expected, went into semi-meltdown.

The word iconic was thrown around… a little.

But if we’re being honest, the funniest tweets were the ones from folk that were highly unimpressed.

One person hit the nail on the head with the comment: “Gemma Collins is doing this interview like that overly passive aggressive English teacher we all had at one stage or another who knew when you hadn’t read a book for class n had just looked it up on sparknotes instead.”

Now we’re not saying Gemma hasn’t re-read the book herself (that’s pure speculation) but she did go on to compare the finished product to The Bible…

And that’s some pretty big shoes to fill. Like, The Bible…

Is this a classic case of BDE or would a real badass leader have plugged the book regardless of the interviewer never having read it? The jury’s still out.

Let us know your thoughts with a tweet @MTVUK.

Latest News

2018 Earworms - Catchiest Songs Of The Year
2018 Earworms: The Catchiest Tunes Of The Year (So Far)
Gemma Collins X Boohoo
Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
19 Summer Activewear Picks That Will Make You Want To Work Out
The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
What is &#039;Big Dick Energy&#039; and who has it?
Big D*ck Energy Is A Thing And We've Decided We Know Who Has It
Demi Lovato Performing Live At The 02
Demi Lovato Releases Heartbreaking Full Live Performance Of ‘Sober’
Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson And Tells Fans To 'Stop Starting Sh*t’ Online
Kim Kardashian Can’t Believe How Incredible This Waxwork Of Khloe Kardashian Is
Jack &amp; Jack Talk Us Through The Music Video For Beg
Jack & Jack Chat ‘Beg’, Reveal The Real House Party Behind The Video In MTV Laid Bare
You Won’t Believe What Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Doing Up A Crane
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Marvel
Marvel Boss Reveals The MCU Already Has An LGBTQ+ Superhero And Will Introduce Another
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
Taylor Swift at her London Wembley gig with Adele
Taylor Swift Is Upping Her Girl Squad Game By Adding Adele And JK Rowling To Its Ranks
Mario Kart
This New Way To Play Mario Kart Changes EVERYTHING
You Need To See The Throwback Video Marnie Simpson Posted For Her And Casey Johnson’s Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
Drake&#039;s Scorpion Teaser Video
Check Out Drake’s Eerie New Scorpion Album Teaser Video

More From Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins X Boohoo
Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It
Gemma Collins Just Admitted She’s Made A Sex Tape And Wants £1 Million For It
Scotty T Reveals Why Gemma Collins Is In His ‘Bad Books’ And Teases Mystery Celebrity Crush
The Geordie Shore Girls Have Cracked The Key Ingredient To Gemma Collins’ Success
Gemma Collins' Boohoo Advert Is Everything We Wanted It To Be And More
Did Gemma Collins Just Hint She's Replacing Jack Maynard On I'm A Celebrity?
Looks Like Gemma Collins And Arg Could Be Getting Back Together After All
Gemma Collins Hits Back At Cruel Trolls With Defiant Message About Body Confidence
Gemma Collins Set To Follow In Megan McKenna's Footsteps With A Singing Career?
Gemma Collins clapped back at Vas Morgan in TOWIE and it&#039;s come back to haunt her
Gemma Collins Once Told Vas Morgan To Go Get Another Selfie With Rita Ora, And Now She's Done The Same
Celebrity
11 Times The Internet Celebrated Gemma Collins' Genius Fails
Gemma Collins Fell Down A Hole On Stage And Became A Viral Sensation

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
You Won’t Believe What Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Doing Up A Crane
TV Shows
16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Opens Up About Her Relationship With Jacob Blyth
Gemma Collins X Boohoo
Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It
Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson And Tells Fans To 'Stop Starting Sh*t’ Online
What is &#039;Big Dick Energy&#039; and who has it?
Big D*ck Energy Is A Thing And We've Decided We Know Who Has It
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup