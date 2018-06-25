Gemma Collins Just Admitted She’s Made A Sex Tape And Wants £1 Million For It

Gemma Collins

A cool seven figure sum, nothing major.

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 11:01

Gemma Collins is officially ready to give Kim Kardashian a run for her money, as she’s admitted she’s made a sex tape and is even prepared to sell it.

But the TOWIE babe isn’t looking for a mere four figure sum for the video, which she told The Sun was shot on an iPhone with a partner, but instead a casual £1 million.

“I have actually made a sex tape and it’s very good, if I do say so myself,” GC told the publication, making sure to add that she was fully on board with the idea of being filmed.

“I just made it because I was in love with my partner and I really fancied him, and always wanted to look at it again. It is on an iPhone somewhere in my house.”

Gem goes on to add that she has quite high hopes for the sales of her tape, which she has likened to one of the most famous ones of all time.

“I do feel my sex tape would knock Kim K off her pedestal. But I’d need a million for it. I would sell my sex tape for a million, yeah," she explained.

Adding: “I know people would enjoy it. And I’d enjoy the money, because I could go on holiday for a year. I’d like to set something up where they like pay per clip to watch it. The world needs to see the Gemma Collins sex tape.”

Well as long as it’s all on Gemma’s own terms then we wish her nothing but luck with the new business venture!

