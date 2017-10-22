Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins Once Told Vas Morgan To Go Get Another Selfie With Rita Ora, And Now She's Done The Same

That clapback has come back to haunt Gemma after the TOWIE star made it her life's mission to get a picture with the singer at Radio 1's Teen Awards.

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 12:32

Now that Gemma Collins has become a global superstar overnight, it's about time we all acknowledged the fact that her selfie with Rita Ora just turned the lives of TOWIE fans completely upside down.

The meme Queen had two life-changing moments while presenting at Radio 1's Teen Awards. 1. She became a viral sensation after falling down a stage hole, and 2. She managed to enslist Rita into taking a team picture. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

This is all a pretty interesting development considering the A+ spat that went down between Gem and celebrity blogger Vas J Morgan back in 2015 on The Only Way Is Essex

At the time, the pair clashed in front of Gemma's shop after she suggested that Vas was jealous of her happiness, while he clapped back by calling her "the most delusional person" he's ever met. 

ITV

Gemma branded him an "A List ponce" before walking off and shouting: "Go and sit with Rita Ora and get another selfie."

Vas hilariously did just that, teaching his 299k followers a valuable lesson about how to embrace every form of criticism. "Just Sat with Rita Ora taking another selfie…" he wrote.

Instagram/VasJMorgan

Flash forward to 2017 and life threw Gemma a total curveball by putting her in the exact same place as Rita. And you guessed it, Gem's clapback has come back to haunt her.

"Guys it was all worth it cause I got a selfie with RITA ORA#lifegoals 💖🔥💖," she wrote. "Off to bed now I’m in agony and need to rest 😢😢😢💖🔥💖"

Plot twist. 

Guys it was all worth it cause I got a selfie with RITA ORA #lifegoals 💖🔥💖 off to bed now I’m in agony and need to rest 😢😢😢💖🔥💖

In the meantime, Gem is said to be in "total agony" after her unscheduled trapdoor antics, but insists that the entire ordeal was worth it for the selfie alone. 

Vas must be feeling very conflicted rn. Let us know your thoughts on this weird twist of fate with a tweet @MTVUK.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Little Mix

Little Mix Surprise Fans and Perform 'No More Sad Songs' on ITV's Your Song

12 Halloween Tutorials You Can Do With Makeup You Already Have

SZA Confirms That She's Working on an Album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala

Camila Cabello &#039;Havana&#039; Music Video Trailer #1

Camila Cabello Teases 'Havana' The Movie On Twitter

Gemma Collins clapped back at Vas Morgan in TOWIE and it&#039;s come back to haunt her

Gemma Collins Once Told Vas Morgan To Go Get Another Selfie With Rita Ora, And Now She's Done The Same

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato Shares Stunning Behind the Scenes Photo From New Music Video Shoot

Adele at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on November 23, 2015

Adele Offered £20 Million For Las Vegas Residency

Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like North West In This Throwback Instagram

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Ariana Grande and More Win Big at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Explains Why Archie Is So Bad At Music

Gemma Collins Fell Down A Hole On Stage And Became A Viral Sensation

Justin Timberlake performing at the Country Music Awards in November, 2015

Justin Timberlake Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Rita Ora

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and More Deliver Epic Performances at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Harry Styles Groped During Performance As Fans Slam ‘Sexual Assault’

Tinie Tempah

Tinie Tempah Joins MTV Music Week London As Our Third Official Ambassador

Charlie Sloth Hosts The Return Of Yo! MTV Raps For MTV Music Week

Biffy Clyro To Play Exclusive MTV Unplugged Show As Part Of MTV Music Week!

Little Mix Are Officially Rich After Banking Over One Million Pounds Each

More From Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins clapped back at Vas Morgan in TOWIE and it&#039;s come back to haunt her

Gemma Collins Once Told Vas Morgan To Go Get Another Selfie With Rita Ora, And Now She's Done The Same

Gemma Collins Fell Down A Hole On Stage And Became A Viral Sensation

Music

Stop Everything And Listen To This Gemma Collins Mixtape Now

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

Celebrity

Lydia Bright And Gemma Collins Finally Come Face To Face After Discovering They Both Slept With Arg On The Same Day

Celebrity

Gemma Collins Accused Of Photoshopping Her Weight-Loss Pictures

Celebrity

11 Gemma Collins Gifs To Use If You Are Feeling A Little Bit Sassy

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Charlotte Crosby, Kendall Jenner, Mark Wright net worth
Celebrity

17 Of The Richest Reality Stars: Ranked

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Just Bought A House Together

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Has A Giant Girl Crush On THIS Towie Star

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar
Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Shows Off Naked Pictures In Another Calendar Sneak Peek

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Met Up At Little Mix&#039;s Manchester gig
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Hung Out At The Little Mix Show Last Night And Had The Most Fun

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Doesn't Go For A Poo For Four Days' Because Of This Health Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Little Mix Are Officially Rich After Banking Over One Million Pounds Each

This is why fans think karlie kloss and taylor swift aren&#039;t friends anymore

This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss Aren't Friends Anymore