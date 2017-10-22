Gemma Collins Once Told Vas Morgan To Go Get Another Selfie With Rita Ora, And Now She's Done The Same

Now that Gemma Collins has become a global superstar overnight, it's about time we all acknowledged the fact that her selfie with Rita Ora just turned the lives of TOWIE fans completely upside down.

The meme Queen had two life-changing moments while presenting at Radio 1's Teen Awards. 1. She became a viral sensation after falling down a stage hole, and 2. She managed to enslist Rita into taking a team picture.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

This is all a pretty interesting development considering the A+ spat that went down between Gem and celebrity blogger Vas J Morgan back in 2015 on The Only Way Is Essex.

At the time, the pair clashed in front of Gemma's shop after she suggested that Vas was jealous of her happiness, while he clapped back by calling her "the most delusional person" he's ever met.

ITV

Gemma branded him an "A List ponce" before walking off and shouting: "Go and sit with Rita Ora and get another selfie."

Vas hilariously did just that, teaching his 299k followers a valuable lesson about how to embrace every form of criticism. "Just Sat with Rita Ora taking another selfie…" he wrote.

Instagram/VasJMorgan

Flash forward to 2017 and life threw Gemma a total curveball by putting her in the exact same place as Rita. And you guessed it, Gem's clapback has come back to haunt her.

"Guys it was all worth it cause I got a selfie with RITA ORA#lifegoals 💖🔥💖," she wrote. "Off to bed now I’m in agony and need to rest 😢😢😢💖🔥💖"

Plot twist.

In the meantime, Gem is said to be in "total agony" after her unscheduled trapdoor antics, but insists that the entire ordeal was worth it for the selfie alone.

Vas must be feeling very conflicted rn. Let us know your thoughts on this weird twist of fate with a tweet @MTVUK.