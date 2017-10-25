Gemma Collins Set To Follow In Megan McKenna's Footsteps With A Singing Career?

It looks like TOWIE star Gemma Collins could well be following in the footsteps of her former co-star, Megan McKenna, by launching her own music career.

Yep, the 'memay' queen recently became a viral sensation after taking a fall at the Radio 1 Teen Choice awards, and it looks like she could be set to become a singing sensation too.

Speaking to OK! Magazine Online at the Radio 1 Teen Choice Awards, Gemma admitted that she could even take a break from ITVBe's TOWIE since she has been offered the chance to release a single.

Revealing that singing is something that brings her joy, she said: "I like singing, I'd say I'm more of a garage girl. I have been offered to bring out a record actually, I was offered to do a record in the summer but I've been so busy."

Gemma revealed at the Radio 1 Teen Choice Awards she has been asked to record music / Getty

Gemma went on to say that she would most definitely do a duet with her old pal James 'Arg' Argent, who has previously showcased his impressive singing voice on the ITVBe show.

When asked if she would record with him, she said: "Absolutely, that would be amazing! We could do it for Christmas."

Yes. Please. She might as well take our money right now.

TOWIE's Gemma Collins could be following in the footsteps of country singer Megan McKenna / Copyright [Instagram Megan McKenna]

So does this mean Gemma could well follow in the footsteps of Megs, who recently launched a pretty successful country music career after taking on Nashville?

Maybe that's wishful thinking, but we would definitely be OBSESSED if Gemma, Arg and Megan fancied releasing a track together.

An Essex style country/garage Christmas track sounds like exactly what we need to get us into the festive spirit.