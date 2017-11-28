Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins' Boohoo Advert Is Everything We Wanted It To Be And More

The GC is fronting a fashion range for plus-sized women and the video is pure magic.

Whether Gemma Collins is producing her own viral videos or falling down random and actually quite dangerous holes on stage, any content that involves the diva of The Only Way Is Essex goes down like an absolute storm. 

The GC has now fronted her own campaign with fashion brand Boohoo, and the promotional video for the plus-sized line includes a white pony, a bunch of half-naked guys, and a handful of sugary and highly suggestive treats. 

The photoshoot shows Gemma lounging around in a bright pink velour tracksuit on marble stairs, standing in front of mansion while holding a white steed, and dancing in a storm of her own cash. 

The collection is set to debut on November 28th and includes party dresses, jumpsuits, and luxurious outwear all aimed at women between the sizes of 16 and 24. Hoorah.

This comes after Gemma defended the fact that plus-sized women like to experiment with fashion: "Why shouldn’t a plus size girl wear mesh? I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I don’t need to explain my outfits," she said in a recent interview with The Sun. 

Talking about that mesh swimsuit she wore in Mallorca that drew some nasty body-shaming comments, Gem said: "It’s not for everyone but I loved it – why shouldn’t a plus size girl wear mesh – who said they couldn’t?"

With items from this fashion range starting at £18, we have a sneaky feeling the products are set to fly off the shelves by Christmas. Get checking out the video in all its ridiculous glory.

