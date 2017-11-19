Gemma Collins

Looks Like Gemma Collins And Arg Could Be Getting Back Together After All

The on again off again romance would appear to be on again. Again.

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 16:18

Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent have been growing close again.

Not only are those who know the two stars revealing that their emotions for each other are building up once again, but Arg was also spotted leaving Gemma’s house at the end of last week.

Arg recently had a nose job - but do you know: The Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery...?

According to The Sun, Arg had spent the night at Gemma’s house after he was spotted leaving her home (and getting slapped with a parking fine on his Vespa scooter).

The re-blossoming love may be a surprise to Towie fans who saw Gemma breaking down in tears and saying bye to Arg after their romance appeared to fail again.

Getty

But now it seems they are giving things another roll of the dice. 

"They've had it out and they have been getting close again,” a source told The Sun.

ITV pictures

"He missed her while she was away, he admits they have incredible chemistry and he can't stay away - he went over to her place last night,” the source added to the tabloid.

Only time will tell what happens next - but it’s highly likely the Towie camera crews will capture all the inevitable drama.

