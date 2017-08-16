Stop Everything And Listen To This Gemma Collins Mixtape Now

Ever been stuck on what to play at a party that’ll please everyone? Ever wished Gemma Collins had dabbled in EDM?

Well gherls, we have the answer to all of your GC-related prayers right here.

Getty Images

Bertie Clarke, our new favourite London-based DJ who goes by the name of fag_ash, has done the world a massive favour and created the GC Music Mixtape.

A collection of our reality TV queen’s most iconic quotes are chopped among the most amazing mix of camp, elastic pop à la PC Music, hence the name.

There are far too many hilarious moments to even mention but “If it was a bottle of brandy I’d have been devo’d” at 5:14 is unbelievably good and the moment of silence dedicated to her legendary monologue about the dictionary is another killer moment.

Also, can we just take a second to respect Charli XCX’s ‘Vroom Vroom’ and Erika Jayne’s ‘XXPEN$IVE’? Two absolute bangers that get their moment to shine here!

Basically, it’s totally ridiculous (in the best way) and utterly genius and it’ll definitely make your day...

What would we do without the internet?

By Ross McNeilage

