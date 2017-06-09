The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Results Of The 2017 General Election
They've got a lot to say about that hung parliament surprise.
Now that the outcome of the 2017 General Election has been declared, a bunch of celebrities have spoken up about the final figures resulting in what's known as a hung parliament - meaning that neither party gained enough seats to declare an outright majority.
With reports about youth turnout being higher than in previous elections (hoorah, it's about time tbh) one group of people who used their voice in the respective campaigns is, of course, celebrities - who now have a *lot* to say about how the results ended up turning out.
Lily Allen
Lily offered up some constructive criticism about how the 16-24 vote is more vital than ever towards swaying a campaign.
Gary Lineker
He declared the General Election "pointless" but pointed out that the results have been more interesting than first expected.
David Walliams
Welp. He was pretty blunt when it came to his opinion of Theresa May's decision to call the snap election in the first place.
Scotty T
He dug up an old tweet of Theresa's where she claimed that the loss of just six seats would result in Jeremy running the country. Note: she actually ended up losing twelve.
Olly Alexander
He made his allegiance crystal clear by offering his congrats to Jeremy Corbyn and predicting a "coalition of chaos." Let's hope not, eh?
Russell Brand
He was just happy that people actually bothered to head to their polling stations and cast a vote, which is something of a turnabout from his initial stance in 2015.
Ellie Goulding
Ellie threw her support behind the young people who stopped resting on their laurels and opted to have a say in their own future.
Professor Green
He offered up a fairly brutal assessment of Theresa May's campaign, claiming that she completely misjudged the mood of the country.
Stormzy
Okay, so his response might have absolutely nothing to do with Election results, but it seems at least vaguely probable doesn't it?