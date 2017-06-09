The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Results Of The 2017 General Election

Now that the outcome of the 2017 General Election has been declared, a bunch of celebrities have spoken up about the final figures resulting in what's known as a hung parliament - meaning that neither party gained enough seats to declare an outright majority.

With reports about youth turnout being higher than in previous elections (hoorah, it's about time tbh) one group of people who used their voice in the respective campaigns is, of course, celebrities - who now have a *lot* to say about how the results ended up turning out.

Lily Allen

Lily offered up some constructive criticism about how the 16-24 vote is more vital than ever towards swaying a campaign.

Respect Your Youngers — Lily (@lilyallen) June 9, 2017

Gary Lineker

He declared the General Election "pointless" but pointed out that the results have been more interesting than first expected.

What appeared to be the most pointless general election in history may well turn out to be the most extraordinary. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 9, 2017

David Walliams

Welp. He was pretty blunt when it came to his opinion of Theresa May's decision to call the snap election in the first place.

Oh Theresa, what have you done? — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) June 8, 2017

Scotty T

He dug up an old tweet of Theresa's where she claimed that the loss of just six seats would result in Jeremy running the country. Note: she actually ended up losing twelve.

Olly Alexander

He made his allegiance crystal clear by offering his congrats to Jeremy Corbyn and predicting a "coalition of chaos." Let's hope not, eh?

HAIL TO THE COALITION OF CHAOS I SUMMON THEE — olly 🌙 (@alexander_olly) June 8, 2017

omg come on labour !! well done jez !! 💙❤️💚🙏✨ — olly 🌙 (@alexander_olly) June 9, 2017

Russell Brand

He was just happy that people actually bothered to head to their polling stations and cast a vote, which is something of a turnabout from his initial stance in 2015.

For the first time in a long time politics in this country feels optimistic. What a beautiful response. Well done everyone — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) June 9, 2017

Ellie Goulding

Ellie threw her support behind the young people who stopped resting on their laurels and opted to have a say in their own future.

So happy to know that so many young people, aka the future, voted. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) June 9, 2017

Professor Green

He offered up a fairly brutal assessment of Theresa May's campaign, claiming that she completely misjudged the mood of the country.

Completely out of touch with the country you were governing were you? Diddums! 🌹 — #ACTIVE (@professorgreen) June 9, 2017

Stormzy

Okay, so his response might have absolutely nothing to do with Election results, but it seems at least vaguely probable doesn't it?