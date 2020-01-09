Generation Change: Our New Campaign To Support Young Activists

Greta Thunberg, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Malala Yousafzai... what do they all have in common? They’re all young people who’ve become world famous for their activism. Between them they have been spokespeople at the UN, sued the US government and won a Nobel Peace, which may leave you thinking that activism is meant only for future world leaders/geniuses etc. But the world is full of activists... it’s just that not all of them make it to the world stage.

Here at MTV we believe that every young person has the capacity to make a difference, and every act of change is important. That’s why our new global campaign Generation Change is all about promoting and supporting young activists from around the world who are using their creativity and innovation to create change, big or small.

An activist is someone who uses direct and public action to fight for a cause they believe in. So when you think about it, calling out victimising Twitter trolls is activism. Asking someone for their pronouns is activism. Talking to your friends about a cause that matters to you is activism (ideas spread fast). You don’t have to organise a televised global protest to count as an activist!

Generation Change is about encouraging more of us to act even if our actions aren’t newsworthy or they seem inconsequential, because every act of change adds up to make a difference.

Every month we’ll be profiling an amazing young activist who’s been fighting hard, and pretty publically, for what they believe in. But we also want to hear from you. Whether you’ve been picking up litter on a beach or writing a play about discrimination to help change mindsets, we want to hear your stories of everyday activism. So post your acts of change on socials using the hashtag #GenChange.