Geordie Cribs Is Coming: See Inside The Homes Of Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland And More!
Because who doesn’t like a snoop around someone else’s home?
Wednesday, February 20, 2019 - 15:07
Ever wanted to see inside the homes of your favourite Geordie Shore family members? Well, your time has finally come!
That’s right, for the first time ever, five radgies of Geordie present and past have opened up their family home doors for new series Geordie Cribs.
Each week, a new Geordie will be giving you the chance to take an exclusive look around their real life homes.
So what are you waiting for? Marnie Simpson, Abbie Holborn, Sophie Kasaei, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland, and Kyle Christie are all waiting patiently to show you around.
You can watch the episodes here at MTV.co.uk, on Facebook and Youtube starting February 25th.
Come on in, you reet nosey lot!
Latest News
Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time
Holly Hagan Undergoes Laser Treatment To Tighten The Skin And It's Not For The Faint-Hearted
Shawn Mendes Thinks Harry Styles Should Have His Own Calvin Klein Campaign
Could Dating In Secret Be The Millennial Solution To Finding Love?
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #4
BRITs 2019: Watch The Performances In Full!
7 Celebs That Are At least 95% Vegan Just Like Beyoncé
Jordyn Woods ‘Has Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House’ Amid Cheating Drama
Noah Centineo And Lily Collins Spark Romance Rumours With Flirty Comments
BRITs 2019: The 7 Best Moments From the Women Who Made the Show
BRITs 2019: Full Winners List - Dua Lipa, George Ezra and Little Mix Win Big
BRITs 2019: Little Mix and Ms Banks (Literally) Steal the Show with Major 'Woman Like Me' Performance
BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
Geordie Cribs Is Coming: See Inside The Homes Of Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland And More!
Bebe Rexha Hits Back At Haters And Teases Song Directed At Them
Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Spontaneously Book Last-Minute Flight To Heartwarming Location
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
P!nk Releases New Single ‘Walk Me Home’ Ahead Of Her BRITs 2019 Performance Tonight
This Priceless One Direction Meme Is The Only Good Thing About 2019
More From Geordie Cribs
Trending Articles
Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry Spontaneously Book Last-Minute Flight To Heartwarming Location
Jordyn Woods ‘Has Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House’ Amid Cheating Drama
This Priceless One Direction Meme Is The Only Good Thing About 2019
Holly Hagan Undergoes Laser Treatment To Tighten The Skin And It's Not For The Faint-Hearted
Jordyn Woods Addresses Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama For The First Time
BRITs 2019: Hugh Jackman Opens With Electric 'The Greatest Show' Performance
Noah Centineo And Lily Collins Spark Romance Rumours With Flirty Comments
BTS Are Going To Be Playing Wembley Stadium On Their ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ World Tour
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Supports Jordan Edwards As He Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Depression
Charlotte Crosby Is Staying Positive Despite Incredibly Unfortunate Events On Holiday
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Scotty T And Chloe Elizabeth Wilson Split: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Be Good Enough'