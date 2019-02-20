Geordie Cribs Is Coming: See Inside The Homes Of Marnie Simpson, Chloe Ferry, Sam Gowland And More!

Ever wanted to see inside the homes of your favourite Geordie Shore family members? Well, your time has finally come!

That’s right, for the first time ever, five radgies of Geordie present and past have opened up their family home doors for new series Geordie Cribs.

Each week, a new Geordie will be giving you the chance to take an exclusive look around their real life homes.

So what are you waiting for? Marnie Simpson, Abbie Holborn, Sophie Kasaei, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland, and Kyle Christie are all waiting patiently to show you around.

You can watch the episodes here at MTV.co.uk, on Facebook and Youtube starting February 25th.

Come on in, you reet nosey lot!