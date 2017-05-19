Geordie Shore

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #9!

Friday, May 19, 2017 - 12:29

Why Aye! Newcastle's nortiest lads and lasses have been enjoying a canny MORTAL time in Tignes. The radgie fam has packed all the DRAMZ in their suitcases and have gone SRSLY AKKA on the ski slopes. 

KEEMON!

MTV
Youse better be BUZZIN' as the next installment of radgie insanity drops next week. AREEEET!

The gangs' time in France is coming to an end *SOB* but before they head back to the Toon there's still time for more MORTAL MADNESS before they wave au revoir to France.

Aaron FINALLY goes on the PULL and the lad gets WAY MORE than he bargained for. Oi Oi! And there's total #DRAMZ as Scotty T causes a scene yet AGAIN! #STANDARD

But if youse can't wait for next week, then CRACK ON with this EXCLUSIVE episode 9 spoiler gallery below:

HOWAY! 

Geordie Shore 14 l Ep #9 Sneak Peek Spoilers

  • The look of love...
    1 of 21
  • The gang are feeling rather husky after last night...
    2 of 21
  • Smiiilllee!
    3 of 21
  • Meat stick anyone? #oioi
    4 of 21
  • Snow *balls*
    5 of 21
  • More mortal madness! #wasted
    6 of 21
  • Keemon lad! #howay
    7 of 21
  • Uh-oh...
    8 of 21
  • 2nd of the night?! #buzzin
    9 of 21
  • Sweet dreams #norty
    10 of 21
  • Time for Turbo D to talk the talk...
    11 of 21
  • Suited and booted!
    12 of 21
  • #feels
    13 of 21
  • Who knew Chloe was such a pro?!
    14 of 21
  • Hangin' in there...
    15 of 21
  • Where's ya cup marty lad?
    16 of 21
  • #squadgoals
    17 of 21
  • Straight talking T.
    18 of 21
  • Surely not...
    19 of 21
  • #dramz
    20 of 21
  • Emotions run high...
    21 of 21

And if that AIN'T got youse in the mood, then get busy with these MINT ONLINE EXTRAS reet now!

Don't miss Episode 9 of brand new Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage, Tuesday 23rd May @ 10pm - only on MTV!

Latest News

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Will Play A Serial Killer In His Next Movie

Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann

Win Tickets To Wild Life Festival With MTV TRAX!

Camila Cabello Teases New Song ‘I Have Questions’ In Her ‘Crying In The Club’ Video

11 Changes You Can Make RIGHT NOW To Save Over £1k A Month

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

8 Things From Katy Perry's 'Swish Swish' That Could DEF Be About Taylor Swift

The Emoji Movie

Watch The First Full Trailer For The Emoji Movie!

Ruby Rose Hits Out At Katy Perry After Singer Goes In On Taylor Swift With New Track

Amber Heard

Here's Your First Look At Amber Heard In Aquaman

one direction

Did Liam Payne Just Take A Dig At One Direction In ‘Strip That Down’?

Harry Styles’ Carpool Karaoke Involves Gold Latex And An Incredible Julia Roberts Impression

Cheryl&#039;s Buddhist symbol tattoo

Liam Payne Reveals The Moment Cheryl Came *This Close* To Dumping Him

Megan McKenna Has A Warning For Her ‘Bitter’ TOWIE Castmates: I’m Not Going To Give A F***

How The 2017 General Election Could Affect LGBT+ Rights

Here Are 24 Things You Need To Know About Migos

5 Of Our Favourite Selena Gomez Singles

Spring/Summer Beauty Products That Vloggers Are Using RN

The Kardashians' Favourite Makeup Artist Is Launching A Cosmetics Line

Listen: Selena Gomez Releases New Talking Heads-Sampling Single ‘Bad Liar’

More From Geordie Shore

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #9!

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann

Geordie Shore 14 l Ep #9 Sneak Peek Spoilers

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Life

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Talks ‘Awkward’ Reunion With Ex Aaron Chalmers In Tignes - EXCLUSIVE

Zahida Allen slams Scotty T for ditching Sarah Goodhart for Abbie Holborn
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen SLAMS Scotty T For 'Jumping Into Bed' With Abbie Holborn After 'Acting Couply' With BFF Sarah Goodhart - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1408 | Abbie Confronts Scotty T After Surprise Sarah Chat

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1408 | Scotty T And Marty Come Face-To-Face After Big Kick-Off

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1408 | HOWAY! Chloe Confronts Marty Over Sarah Loyalty

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1408 | OMG! Zahida Goes Akka At Abbie Over Scotty T Betrayal

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1408 | Aww! Scott And Abbie's Flirting Makes Sarah Emosh

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

TV Shows

Who Is Chelsea Barber? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her