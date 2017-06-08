Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

NAE WAY PETS! The Geordie party is over (*sob*) for Newcastle's rowdiest radgies and we're EMOSH AF RN as series 14 comes to an end! #sadtimes

MTV

This series has been PUA CRACKERS! We've witnessed some OUTRAGEOUS mortal madness as the fam acquired some canny new lads and lasses who tashed on, kicked off, swilled and bucked like reet RADGE packets! #STANDARD

WATCH THE NEWBIES REVEAL HOW IT FEELS TO BE LEGIT MEMBERS OF THE GEORDIE SHORE SQUAD BELOW:

The carnage continues one final time as the Geordie fam throw an INSANE farewell house party. BOOM!

And Marty lands himself in hot water as things HEAT up between him and a COUPLE of lucky lasses! Oi Oi!

MTV

If youse can't wait for Tuesday's SERIES FINALE then crack on with this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery below:

Geordie Shore 14 l Series Finale Sneak Peek Spoilers 1 of 23

2 of 23

3 of 23

4 of 23

5 of 23

6 of 23

7 of 23

8 of 23

9 of 23

10 of 23

11 of 23

12 of 23

13 of 23

14 of 23

15 of 23

16 of 23

17 of 23

18 of 23

19 of 23

20 of 23

21 of 23

22 of 23

23 of 23













































AREEEET! Now check out these EXCLUSIVE sneak peeks vids from episode 12:

Don't miss the FINAL episode of Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage on Tuesday 13th June @ 10pm - only on MTV!

Until next time you bunch of RADGE PACKETS! KEEMON!!!!