Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14
HOWAY! Do not miss the series FINALE of Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage on Tuesday 13th June at 10pm - only on MTV!
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 17:18
NAE WAY PETS! The Geordie party is over (*sob*) for Newcastle's rowdiest radgies and we're EMOSH AF RN as series 14 comes to an end! #sadtimesThis series has been PUA CRACKERS! We've witnessed some OUTRAGEOUS mortal madness as the fam acquired some canny new lads and lasses who tashed on, kicked off, swilled and bucked like reet RADGE packets! #STANDARD
WATCH THE NEWBIES REVEAL HOW IT FEELS TO BE LEGIT MEMBERS OF THE GEORDIE SHORE SQUAD BELOW:
The carnage continues one final time as the Geordie fam throw an INSANE farewell house party. BOOM!And Marty lands himself in hot water as things HEAT up between him and a COUPLE of lucky lasses! Oi Oi! If youse can't wait for Tuesday's SERIES FINALE then crack on with this EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery below:
Geordie Shore 14 l Series Finale Sneak Peek Spoilers
-
1 of 23
-
2 of 23
-
3 of 23
-
4 of 23
-
5 of 23
-
6 of 23
-
7 of 23
-
8 of 23
-
9 of 23
-
10 of 23
-
11 of 23
-
12 of 23
-
13 of 23
-
14 of 23
-
15 of 23
-
16 of 23
-
17 of 23
-
18 of 23
-
19 of 23
-
20 of 23
-
21 of 23
-
22 of 23
-
23 of 23
AREEEET! Now check out these EXCLUSIVE sneak peeks vids from episode 12:
Don't miss the FINAL episode of Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage on Tuesday 13th June @ 10pm - only on MTV!
Until next time you bunch of RADGE PACKETS! KEEMON!!!!
Latest News
Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14
Mexico City: A Cultural Smorgasbord
Sam Claflin Opens Up About Experiencing Male Body-Shaming: ‘They Were Grabbing My Fat’
People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Hack To Keep Make-Up On In The Shower
Harry Styles Just Announced A Massive 2018 Arena Tour
Benefit Are Launching A Brow And Beauty Drive-Thru To On The Way To Glastonbury
Dogs At Polling Stations Is All We Thought It Would Be And More
Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary
Justin Bieber Teases New David Guetta Collab Track With A Little Help From Victoria’s Secret Models
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart
The New Trailer For Disney Pixar's Coco Will Give You Chills
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery
Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE
Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik
Ariana Grande Is ‘Thinking Of Our Angels’ As She Resumes Her Tour In Paris
New Minecraft Update Totally Changes All Its Colours
This Is How You Could Star In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2
Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa
Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss
Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today
More From Geordie Shore
TV Shows
Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14
Geordie Shore 14 l Series Finale Sneak Peek Spoilers
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1411| Confession Cam: The Newbies React To The News That Only One Of Them Can Join The Family
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 14 | Episode #12 Spoiler Videos
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart
Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1411 | Confession Cam: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Talk About Their Massive Brawl
Vicky Pattison Credits Newfound Body Confidence With 'Working Hard' In The Gym
Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini
The First Pictures Of Topless Gaz Beadle In Hells Kitchen Are Everything We Hoped For
Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Admits He Wants Newbie Abbie Holborn To Stay Before Slating Sarah Goodhart and Zahida Allen - EXCLUSIVE
Trending Articles
Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight
Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini
Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss
Celebrity
Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss
TV Shows
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal
Celebrity
Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T
Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart
Celebrity