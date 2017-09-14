Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #4!
Don’t miss brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesdays at 10pm – only on MTV
Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 16:09
Why Aye! Youse better be BUZZIN’ (Ya knae we are!) because the Geordie Shore fam are back on Tuesday neet for even more radgie realness... HOWAY!
Last week's epsiode was INSANE! Abbie got proper mortal after getting pied by Scotty T *SOB*
And who can forget the PUA MENTAL beef between our lads Marty and Scott? BOOM!
We SRSLY can't wait to watch next week's akka antics. #KEEMON
And to get youse all proper hyped, get crackin’ with this EXCLUSIVE episode 4 spoiler gallery below:
Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #4 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics
-
MTV1 of 21
-
MTV2 of 21
-
MTV3 of 21
-
MTV4 of 21
-
MTV5 of 21
-
MTV6 of 21
-
MTV7 of 21
-
MTV8 of 21
-
MTV9 of 21
-
MTV10 of 21
-
MTV11 of 21
-
MTV12 of 21
-
MTV13 of 21
-
MTV14 of 21
-
MTV15 of 21
-
MTV16 of 21
-
MTV17 of 21
-
MTV18 of 21
-
MTV19 of 21
-
MTV20 of 21
-
MTV21 of 21
Still want more? Nae bother! Here's some canny SNEAK PEAK vids too!
Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, starting on Tuesday 19th September - only on MTV!
Latest News
Mark Ronson Is Being Sued For 'Uptown Funk' Again
Munroe Bergdorf Lands Campaign With Illamasqua After Being Fired By L'Oreal
Angelina Jolie Reveals What Will Make You Emotional In 'First They Killed My Father'
Get to Know: Jacob Plant
Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #4!
The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday
Lady Gaga Wasn't Impressed By Madonna's "Reductive" Diss
Jessie Ware Debuts New Glasshouse Track Called 'Alone' and It's Stunning
Chloe Ferry Reveals The One Event That Would Result In Her Leaving Geordie Shore
Jemma Lucy Has Challenged Katie Price To An Actual Fight After Discovering Ruthless Comments Made While She Was In CBB
Lethal Bizzle Teaching Dame Judi Dench How To Rap Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day
Dua Lipa and Gallant Honour Amy Winehouse With Amazing 'Tears Dry On Their Own' Cover
Who Is Francia Raisa? Selena Gomez's Best Friend Who Donated Her Kidney
Lorde Is Releasing a 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix with Khalid, SZA and Post Malone Today
People Are Losing Their Minds Over Cole And Dylan Sprouse's Lookalike Dad
Cheryl And Sarah Harding Share Sweet Exchange After Three Years Without Speaking
Selena Gomez Reveals She Had To Have A Kidney Transplant Over The Summer
Justin Bieber Said He Made Marilyn Manson "Relevant" and He's Not Happy About It
Marnie Simpson Has Some Explosive Advice For A Troll Who Made THIS Remark About Her Exes
Medics Called As Charlotte Crosby Throws Up During Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live
More From Geordie Shore
TV Shows
Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #4!
The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday
Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #4 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics
Chloe Ferry Reveals The One Event That Would Result In Her Leaving Geordie Shore
Marnie Simpson Has Some Explosive Advice For A Troll Who Made THIS Remark About Her Exes
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1504 | KEEMON! Aaron Fights His Way To A Belta Birmingham Victory
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1504 | WHY AYE! Scotty T's Birmingham Buck
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1504 | WTF! Gaz And Abbie Neck On In Naked Hot Tub Party
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 15 | Episode #4 Spoiler Vids
Aaron Chalmers Wants To Fight Marty McKenna In The Ring Ahead Of Latest Bamma Match
Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia
Trending Articles
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split
Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet
Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia
The Extravagant Gift Gaz Beadle Bought Emma McVey In Honour Of Her Birthday
Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight
Aaron Chalmers Wants To Fight Marty McKenna In The Ring Ahead Of Latest Bamma Match
Chloe Ferry Reveals The One Event That Would Result In Her Leaving Geordie Shore
Medics Called As Charlotte Crosby Throws Up During Celebrity Ghost Hunt Live
Who Is Francia Raisa? Selena Gomez's Best Friend Who Donated Her Kidney
MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London
Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?
TV Shows