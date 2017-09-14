Geordie Shore

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #4!

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 16:09

Why Aye! Youse better be BUZZIN’ (Ya knae we are!) because the Geordie Shore fam are back on Tuesday neet for even more radgie realness... HOWAY!

Last week's epsiode was INSANE! Abbie got proper mortal after getting pied by Scotty T *SOB* 

MTV

And who can forget the PUA MENTAL beef between our lads Marty and Scott? BOOM!

MTV

We SRSLY can't wait to watch next week's akka antics. #KEEMON

And to get youse all proper hyped, get crackin’ with this EXCLUSIVE episode 4 spoiler gallery below:

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #4 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

  • Don’t worry pet, Scotty will look after ye #feels
    MTV
    1 of 21
  • Buzzin'!
    MTV
    2 of 21
  • G’wan, Aaron lad
    MTV
    3 of 21
  • Boooooo!
    MTV
    4 of 21
  • It’s proper kickin’ off now. Keemon lad!
    MTV
    5 of 21
  • Ye alreet abbie lass?
    MTV
    6 of 21
  • Sound seat there, Aaron pal
    MTV
    7 of 21
  • #HOWAAAAAY
    MTV
    8 of 21
  • Sorted alreedy, Marns #whyaye
    MTV
    9 of 21
  • When ye sweet-talk security into letting ye stay in the club... #struggs
    MTV
    10 of 21
  • Why the long face, lass?
    MTV
    11 of 21
  • Hangovers are SUCH a drag ya knah
    MTV
    12 of 21
  • Scran is SERVED
    MTV
    13 of 21
  • Oi oi... in there like swimwear
    MTV
    14 of 21
  • Aye, our lass has been doin’ her squats
    MTV
    15 of 21
  • Mortal
    MTV
    16 of 21
  • Waaaay, crack on like
    MTV
    17 of 21
  • Why aye, lasses!
    MTV
    18 of 21
  • Self love is important, reet?
    MTV
    19 of 21
  • Back in there, keeemon!
    MTV
    20 of 21
  • Keep it clean, youse...
    MTV
    21 of 21

Still want more? Nae bother! Here's some canny SNEAK PEAK vids too!

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #4!

