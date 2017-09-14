Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #4!

Why Aye! Youse better be BUZZIN’ (Ya knae we are!) because the Geordie Shore fam are back on Tuesday neet for even more radgie realness... HOWAY!

Last week's epsiode was INSANE! Abbie got proper mortal after getting pied by Scotty T *SOB*

And who can forget the PUA MENTAL beef between our lads Marty and Scott? BOOM!

We SRSLY can't wait to watch next week's akka antics. #KEEMON

And to get youse all proper hyped, get crackin’ with this EXCLUSIVE episode 4 spoiler gallery below:

Still want more? Nae bother! Here's some canny SNEAK PEAK vids too!

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, starting on Tuesday 19th September - only on MTV!