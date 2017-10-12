Geordie Shore

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Don’t miss brand new Geordie Shore on Tuesday at 10pm – only on MTV!

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 11:51

HOWAAAY PALS! Youse must be PROPER BUZZIN' for the Geordie Shore next week! You radgies are in for a REET TREAT because not one, but TWO episodes are gonna hit our screens harder than Aaron in a UFC cage! #KEEEEMON

Last week, Sophie Kasaei got the SHOCK OF HER LYF when Cockney bf Joel Corry turned up on the Toon, giving the lass ALL THE FEELS!

MTV

Our champ Aaron Chalmers went PUA RADGE on the poor telephone box after getting MORTAL! #DINGDING

MTV

We REALLY CANNAE WAIT for the next installement of radgie realness - espesh as it's the DOUBLE BILL FINALE! BUZZIN'!

But even radgies need a rest and *SOB* that's a wrap for another INSAAANE series of Geordie Shore... for now!

To get youse reedy for the AKKA ANTICS in store, get crackin' on these TWO EXCLUSIVE spoiler galleries below:

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #8 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

  • aye, forgive and forget!
    MTV
    1 of 19
  • Don't disturb the birds
    MTV
    2 of 19
  • Baby banter?
    MTV
    3 of 19
  • Pals 4 Lyf #goals
    MTV
    4 of 19
  • That baby grow isn't stopping our lad from pulling, KEEMON!
    MTV
    5 of 19
  • Way to make an entrance... #WHYAYE
    MTV
    6 of 19
  • A reeeet norty night for Aaron
    MTV
    7 of 19
  • Crack on, Abbie!
    MTV
    8 of 19
  • Two can play at that game...
    MTV
    9 of 19
  • Uh oh... could we have a bombshell on our hands?
    MTV
    10 of 19
  • a ROADTRIP! What a frisk
    MTV
    11 of 19
  • I heard the shots are titillating
    MTV
    12 of 19
  • In there like swimwear
    MTV
    13 of 19
  • Tuck in, pets #SCRAN4DAYZZZ
    MTV
    14 of 19
  • It's raaaaaining men! HOWAYLUJAH!
    MTV
    15 of 19
  • Undercover tash on, anyone?
    MTV
    16 of 19
  • Pua norty end to the neet
    MTV
    17 of 19
  • Friendship Goaaals #feels
    MTV
    18 of 19
  • No wasting drinks, nathan lad!
    MTV
    19 of 19

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #9 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

  • Can we smell a christmas number one?!
    MTV
    1 of 22
  • Driving back to the house alreedy?!
    MTV
    2 of 22
  • Time to show off the musical masterpiece... #HOWAY!
    MTV
    3 of 22
  • Trouble in paradise?
    MTV
    4 of 22
  • Feelin' ill Chlo?
    MTV
    5 of 22
  • #NoRegretz
    MTV
    6 of 22
  • long neet, gaz?
    MTV
    7 of 22
  • YAAAS PILE ON!
    MTV
    8 of 22
  • Geordies just love a DMC tbh
    MTV
    9 of 22
  • Howay... could this be a sign?
    MTV
    10 of 22
  • all the feels #fam
    MTV
    11 of 22
  • Pua Mortal! #KEEMON
    MTV
    12 of 22
  • Aye, kiss and make up
    MTV
    13 of 22
  • The Geordie Shore Autumn/Winter 2017 Collection...
    MTV
    14 of 22
  • Things are getting very saucy...
    MTV
    15 of 22
  • Gwaaaan Nathan lad!
    MTV
    16 of 22
  • In there like swimwear
    MTV
    17 of 22
  • Chloe feeling the vibes
    MTV
    18 of 22
  • Can't leave without saying goodbye to the cutest birds in the house ya knah
    MTV
    19 of 22
  • Omg... things are getting EMOSH
    MTV
    20 of 22
  • The original fam... is someone cutting onions?!
    MTV
    21 of 22
  • We’re gonna seriously miss maaron, ya knae!
    MTV
    22 of 22

But hold yer horses, there's MORE (SRSLY!) Take a looksie below at these EXCLUSIVE sneak peak vids!

Don’t miss brand new Geordie Shore on Tuesday at 10pm – only on MTV! 

 

Latest News

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Did Bella Hadid's Mum Yolanda Just Confirm She Is Dating Drake?

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Confirms Wishes for a One Direction Reunion and Performs on TRL

Gaz Beadle Shares An Intimate Shot Of Himself Kissing Emma McVey's Baby Bump

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Has Been Made Into A Broadway Musical And It Is Bonkers

Cara Delevingne Comes Forward With Claims She Was Sexually Harassed By Harvery Weinstein

Cole Sprouse Has Shut Down Any Hope That Dylan Might Join Riverdale

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Gets Personal on Surprise New Teaser Track 'Just Like You'

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Time She Punched Her Backup Dancer

Taylor Swift Announces 'The Swift Life' Social Media App

Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Have Split Up After Three Years Together

Is TOWIE's Megan McKenna Back With Her Ex Just Days After Splitting From Pete Wicks?

Riverdale ‘A Kiss Before Dying’: 5 Moments We Seriously Need To Discuss

Towie

Nine Argy Bargy Moments From TOWIE Episode 10

P!nk at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

P!nk Explains How Her New Eminem Collab ‘Revenge’ Came Around

Britney Spears Has Created a Piece of Me Playlist in Honour of the End of Her Las Vegas Residency

Camila Cabello and Joe Jonas for Apple Music&#039;s Carpool Karaoke

Camila Cabello Does Carpool Karaoke With Her Teen Crush Joe Jonas

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

Nose Hair Extensions Are The Most Bizarre Beauty Trend Of 2017

More From Geordie Shore

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #9 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #8 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

Gaz Beadle Shares An Intimate Shot Of Himself Kissing Emma McVey's Baby Bump

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1508 | HOWAY! Gaz Gets A Sh*g With Bethan

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1508 | BUZZIN! Aaron Gets Surprised By Geordie Ledge James

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1508 | OMG! Marnie's Super Sexy Topless Lap Dance

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 15 | Episode #8 Spoiler Vids

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison's Incredible Transformation Through The Years

Geordie Shore

Vicky Pattison's Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits There Could Be A Future With Aaron Chalmers But They're 'Not Ready To Commit' Now - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Have A Lookalike Cousin Who Is Also A Model

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Kylie Jenner Is Now Straight Up Trolling Us With These Latest 'Pregnancy' Pics

Vicky Pattison On Leaving I’m A Celeb Extra Camp: ‘I Would Have Loved To Have Been Given A Second Chance’ - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen's Halloween Makeup Tutorial Is Seriously Gruesome

Harry Styles Just Paid The Biggest Compliment To A Crowd Of 4,000 Young Women