Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!
HOWAAAY PALS! Youse must be PROPER BUZZIN' for the Geordie Shore next week! You radgies are in for a REET TREAT because not one, but TWO episodes are gonna hit our screens harder than Aaron in a UFC cage! #KEEEEMON
Last week, Sophie Kasaei got the SHOCK OF HER LYF when Cockney bf Joel Corry turned up on the Toon, giving the lass ALL THE FEELS!
Our champ Aaron Chalmers went PUA RADGE on the poor telephone box after getting MORTAL! #DINGDING
We REALLY CANNAE WAIT for the next installement of radgie realness - espesh as it's the DOUBLE BILL FINALE! BUZZIN'!
But even radgies need a rest and *SOB* that's a wrap for another INSAAANE series of Geordie Shore... for now!
To get youse reedy for the AKKA ANTICS in store, get crackin' on these TWO EXCLUSIVE spoiler galleries below:
Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #8 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics
But hold yer horses, there's MORE (SRSLY!) Take a looksie below at these EXCLUSIVE sneak peak vids!
