Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says Her And Marty McKenna Are ‘The Closest They’ve Ever Been’ - EXCLUSIVE

Tash ons, kick-offs, late night greasy kebabs, sexy shag pad romps... do we love it? Of COURSE we bloody love it!

That's right, the nortiest north east fam are BACK and are tearin' up the scene once again PUA radgie style! #KEEEEMON

Tonight's episode was no exception as the mortal madness continued. However, two particular Geordies caught the eye of their fellow lads and lasses and not everyone was impressed.

In tonight's episode of Geordie Shore, Marty McKenna and Chloe Ferry were back to their old ways once again as the two simply COULDN'T resist each other on a night out on the Toon.

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE CONFESSION CAM OF THE CAST TALKING MARTY AND CHLOE'S FOREVER COMPLICATED RELATIONSHIP:

Chloe exclusively explained to MTV: "So here's a little bit of an update on me and Marty. Me and Marty have been close, but we’ve never ever ever been this close, like when me and him back in the day were getting together on the birthday battle we were never just randomly holding hands, cuddling".

MTV

Marty and Chloe's love-hate relationship has been a rather big talking point in recent times and more so now than ever before, with the two appearing to be VERY close in recent episodes of the show.

And it's not just the viewers who have noticed the pair's flanter, with BFF Sophie also agreeing, explaining to MTV: "So last night, Martin was all over Chloe and I’m really confused to what’s going on with them, like I don’t know whether they’re just flirting or there’s anything more but I think it’s because she is being sophisticated lately".

SAME SOPH, TBH!

MTV

Is Chloe back to her old ways again? Sophie doesn't think so, as she said: "She’s being very cool, she’s not leading on that she wants all the attention. I’ve seen a big big change".

MTV

Even Chloe's not too sure where herself and Marty stand, as she told MTV: ‘It’s confusing but I’m really happy with where we are right now and I don’t want anything to change so yeah, bye!’

MTV

Well, we guess that clears things up then... (kind of!)

Geordie Shore continues on Tuesday at 10pm only on MTV!

Missed tonight's episode? Check out the best bits you little radgies...