Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Romantic Moment On The Show And It Involves Hitting The Sh*g Pad With Joel Corry - EXCLUSIVE
Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 29th August @ 10pm - only on MTV!
Oi Oi! It's "Tyne" to turn your TVs back on because Geordie Shore is hitting our screens once again. KEEMON!
Expect even more outrageous antics and nortiness from Newcastle's canniest radgies as they continue getting mortal like the party legends they are.
Geordie Shore OG Sophie Kasaei knows a thing, or ten, about norty behaviour!
Speaking exclusively to MTV, the lass revealed her most romantic moment ever on the show - a rather cheeky sh*g pad sex sesh with bf, Joel Corry: "[The] Most romantic thing I've ever done? Probably have anal in the Geordie Shore house. That was a really nice moment."
WATCH SOPHIE REVEAL HER MOST ROMANTIC MOMENT ON GEORDIE SHORE AND ANSWER MANY OTHER PERSONAL QUESTIONS BELOW:
