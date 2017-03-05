15 Pieces Of High-Street Clothing That The Geordie Shore Girls Wear IRL
HOWAY PET!
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 12:04
The Geordie Shore gals are lovers of tight dresses, high heels and a good cleavage shot and sometimes our inner radgie wants to break free, slut drop and go for a night on the toon in the exact same clothes.
So here are the high-street threads of Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson, Vicky Pattison, Sophie Kasaei and Abbie Holborn that you can get mortal in but not break the bank…
1. Lara White Don’t Pick Me T-shirt as worn by Marnie – £10
2. Reneta Red Frill V Neck Playsuit as worn by Chloe - £25
3. Yaw Bomber in Me So Lucky Black as worn by Sophie - £69
4. ASOS Short Sleeve Button Through Maxi Dress as worn by Vicky - £48
5. Goddess mini in black as worn by Abbie - £50
6. Black Gingham Curved Hem Cami Dress as worn by Marnie - £18
7. Red Funday Print Long Sleeve Jumper as worn by Vicky - £19.99
8. CAMOUFLAGE KHAKI LEOTARD as worn by Marnie - £18
9. Emma Feminist Slogan T-Shirt Dress as worn by Sophie - £12
10. Weaver Skirt and Tube Top In Unicorn Disc Sequin as worn by Chloe - £35/£28
11. Camouflage Shacket as worn by Vicky - £45
12. Crosena Swing Dress in Solar System Black as worn by Abbie - £38
13. Black Cute But Psycho Embroidered Slogan Sweatshirt as worn by Chloe - £24
14. Chaser Exclusive Rebel Rebel Swimsuit as worn by Marnie - £70
15. PLUM ONE SHOULDER MIDI DRESS as worn by Vicky - £30
Now take a gander at these celeb eyebrow transformations because why not?
