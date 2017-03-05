Geordie Shore

15 Pieces Of High-Street Clothing That The Geordie Shore Girls Wear IRL

HOWAY PET!

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 12:04

The Geordie Shore gals are lovers of tight dresses, high heels and a good cleavage shot and sometimes our inner radgie wants to break free, slut drop and go for a night on the toon in the exact same clothes.

So here are the high-street threads of Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson, Vicky Pattison, Sophie Kasaei and Abbie Holborn that you can get mortal in but not break the bank…

1. Lara White Don’t Pick Me T-shirt as worn by Marnie – £10

I am obsessed with this outfit from @misspap to get yours head over to www.misspap.co.uk and also use my code MARNIE20 to get 20% off ❤ #misspapped

misspap.co.uk

2. Reneta Red Frill V Neck Playsuit as worn by Chloe - £25

Love this playsuit from @missyempire perfect for holiday. Head to my story to shop this look #missyempire

Love this playsuit from @missyempire perfect for holiday. Head to my story to shop this look #missyempire

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Missyempire.com

3. Yaw Bomber in Me So Lucky Black as worn by Sophie - £69

WALK WALK WALK! 👗@alexisknox

WALK WALK WALK! 👗@alexisknox

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

Motelrocks.com

4. ASOS Short Sleeve Button Through Maxi Dress as worn by Vicky - £48

I'm an emoji today.... 😍😂💃🏻 Loving filming in Kingston today... Everyone is so friendly!!! Dress is @asos Jacket is @allsaints Boots are @topshop Glam my girl @thebeautybom Styling the one and only @hollywillmotstylist

Asos.com

5. Goddess mini in black as worn by Abbie - £50

Actually smiling for once 👏🏻

Actually smiling for once 👏🏻

A post shared by Abbie Holborn (@abbieholborn) on

marsthelabel.com

6. Black Gingham Curved Hem Cami Dress as worn by Marnie - £18

3 musketeers #civillines

3 musketeers #civillines

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

lasula.co.uk

7. Red Funday Print Long Sleeve Jumper as worn by Vicky - £19.99

Saturday funday... 😍🍸 @thelodgebridlington has certainly not disappointed tonight... Amazing food and great atmosphere! 😍 Styling by @antheapoli for @newlookfashion 😂✌🏼️

newlook.com

8. CAMOUFLAGE KHAKI LEOTARD as worn by Marnie - £18

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

gfnclothing.com

9. Emma Feminist Slogan T-Shirt Dress as worn by Sophie - £12

Feminist: the person who believes in the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes - Top @boohoo - Shoes @simmishoes

Boohoo.com

10. Weaver Skirt and Tube Top In Unicorn Disc Sequin as worn by Chloe -  £35/£28

Loved this party look from @motelrocks #motelrocks

Loved this party look from @motelrocks #motelrocks

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Motelrocks.com

11. Camouflage Shacket as worn by Vicky -  £45

What an amazing day filming in Clapham!! Huge, huge thanks to the @thegmdc for performing with us and also to @aquum for the fab food, drinks and atmosphere!! 💙🍾💃🏻! And of course, today wouldn't have been possible without this little guy @mrbalooberry! Top mascoting skills today petal! 👍🏼 But after about a month of non stop filming, shooting, partying, holidaying and celebrating my liver and thighs aren't in the best shape!! I'm off to Wales for a much needed break from gin and bread at @prestigebootcamp!!! BRING IT ON!!! 💪🏼 Outfit is head to toe @topshop by my gorge girl @hollywillmotstylist 👏🏼

Topshop.com

12. Crosena Swing Dress in Solar System Black as worn by Abbie - £38

How unreal is this dress from @motelrocks had soo many compliments on it! ☀️❤️Buy it now at www.motelrocks.co.uk #motelrocks

motelrocks.com

13. Black Cute But Psycho Embroidered Slogan Sweatshirt as worn by Chloe - £24

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

lasula.co.uk

14. Chaser Exclusive Rebel Rebel Swimsuit as worn by Marnie - £70

@mtvsingleaf 👀👀👀

@mtvsingleaf 👀👀👀

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

asos.com

15. PLUM ONE SHOULDER MIDI DRESS as worn by Vicky - £30

Fab night on #CBBBOTS!! And I'm absolutely IN LOVE with this beautiful @axparis dress! Search for style: D1338PLUM to get yours 💜

Axparis.com

