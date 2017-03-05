15 Pieces Of High-Street Clothing That The Geordie Shore Girls Wear IRL

The Geordie Shore gals are lovers of tight dresses, high heels and a good cleavage shot and sometimes our inner radgie wants to break free, slut drop and go for a night on the toon in the exact same clothes.

So here are the high-street threads of Chloe Ferry, Marnie Simpson, Vicky Pattison, Sophie Kasaei and Abbie Holborn that you can get mortal in but not break the bank…

1. Lara White Don’t Pick Me T-shirt as worn by Marnie – £10

misspap.co.uk

2. Reneta Red Frill V Neck Playsuit as worn by Chloe - £25

Missyempire.com

3. Yaw Bomber in Me So Lucky Black as worn by Sophie - £69

WALK WALK WALK! 👗@alexisknox WALK WALK WALK! 👗@alexisknox A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on May 12, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Motelrocks.com

4. ASOS Short Sleeve Button Through Maxi Dress as worn by Vicky - £48

Asos.com

5. Goddess mini in black as worn by Abbie - £50

Actually smiling for once 👏🏻 Actually smiling for once 👏🏻 A post shared by Abbie Holborn (@abbieholborn) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

marsthelabel.com

6. Black Gingham Curved Hem Cami Dress as worn by Marnie - £18

3 musketeers #civillines 3 musketeers #civillines A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

lasula.co.uk

7. Red Funday Print Long Sleeve Jumper as worn by Vicky - £19.99

newlook.com

8. CAMOUFLAGE KHAKI LEOTARD as worn by Marnie - £18

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

gfnclothing.com

9. Emma Feminist Slogan T-Shirt Dress as worn by Sophie - £12

Boohoo.com

10. Weaver Skirt and Tube Top In Unicorn Disc Sequin as worn by Chloe - £35/£28

Motelrocks.com

11. Camouflage Shacket as worn by Vicky - £45

Topshop.com

12. Crosena Swing Dress in Solar System Black as worn by Abbie - £38

motelrocks.com

13. Black Cute But Psycho Embroidered Slogan Sweatshirt as worn by Chloe - £24

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

lasula.co.uk

14. Chaser Exclusive Rebel Rebel Swimsuit as worn by Marnie - £70

@mtvsingleaf 👀👀👀 @mtvsingleaf 👀👀👀 A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

asos.com

15. PLUM ONE SHOULDER MIDI DRESS as worn by Vicky - £30

Axparis.com

