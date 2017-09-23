Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

We’ve been watching Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers get *ahem* close again on the current series of Geordie Shore, but IRL they’ve both moved on.

Copyright [Instagram]

In fact Maron have so totally, utterly and completely moved on that they’ve both got new loves and they were all able to get on without any kick offs when Marnie introduced Aaron to her new man.

Sophie Kasaei - who always has the inside goss on the Geordies, and we love her for sharing - has revealed that there were no issues when Marnie and her new boyfriend Casey Johnson turned up to Aaron's knockout MMA fight last weekend.

Copyright [Instagram]

“Aaron and Marnie's new boyfriend Casey met for the first time at the boxing match,” Sophie shared in her new! magazine column.

“It's so funny because Aaron is nearly ten years older than Casey. Aaron's got his own girlfriend and his own life and even though him and Marnie have a past, they were best friends. So there was no animosity there,” she added.

They’ll all be going on doubles date before we know it.

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesday at 10pm - only on MTV!

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Chrissy Teigen’s Banana Bread Adventure...