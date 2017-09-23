Geordie Shore

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

It all went down at Aaron’s recent MMA fight

Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 11:18

We’ve been watching Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers get *ahem* close again on the current series of Geordie Shore, but IRL they’ve both moved on. 

Copyright [Instagram]

In fact Maron have so totally, utterly and completely moved on that they’ve both got new loves and they were all able to get on without any kick offs when Marnie introduced Aaron to her new man.

Sophie Kasaei - who always has the inside goss on the Geordies, and we love her for sharing - has revealed that there were no issues when Marnie and her new boyfriend Casey Johnson turned up to Aaron's knockout MMA fight last weekend. 

Copyright [Instagram]

“Aaron and Marnie's new boyfriend Casey met for the first time at the boxing match,” Sophie shared in her new! magazine column. 

“It's so funny because Aaron is nearly ten years older than Casey. Aaron's got his own girlfriend and his own life and even though him and Marnie have a past, they were best friends. So there was no animosity there,” she added. 

They’ll all be going on doubles date before we know it. 

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesday at 10pm - only on MTV!

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! Chrissy Teigen’s Banana Bread Adventure...

 

Latest News

11 Things You Didn't Know About Ludacris

Sophie Kasaei admits she wasn&#039;t happy with her body when she showed her boobs on Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Hated Seeing Her Naked Boobs On Geordie Shore 

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Is this proof Kylie Jenner is pregnant?

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Shocking 'Mother!' Ending

Foo Fighters Score Their Fourth UK No.1 Album With 'Concrete and Gold'

Fergie Unleashes Incredible Visual Album: Double Dutchess

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Proves To Be Niall Horan's Biggest Fan In The Cutest Way

Fans Have Started A Petition To Make Wonder Woman Bisexual In Upcoming Sequel

The Kardashians Recreated Their KUWTK Titles From Season One

9 Celebrity Couple Who Got Divorced For The Most Shocking Reasons

Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Sensational Abs In Seriously NSFW Selfie

Skinnydip Have Collaborated With Starbucks For The PSL Accessories Of Your Dreams

The Must Do 2017 Ibiza Closing Parties

Did Riverdale Just Accidentally Expose Whether Fred Andrews Survived That Gunshot?

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Moment She Was Told Lamar Odom Had Died

Uber Stripped Of It's License To Operate In London

New Music Round-Up: Fergie, Miley Cyrus, Kesha and More...

Fans Think This Major Love Island Couple Have Split And Here's The Evidence

More From Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei admits she wasn&#039;t happy with her body when she showed her boobs on Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Admits She Hated Seeing Her Naked Boobs On Geordie Shore 

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Gaz Beadle Gets This Creative Tattoo In Tribute To His And Emma McVey's Unborn Son

Vicky Pattison Set To Marry Fiancé John Noble In £175,000 Ceremony Next Summer

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

Vicky Pattison Goes On Emotional Twitter Rant About Invasive Paparazzi

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #5!

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #5 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 15 | Episode #5 Spoiler Vids

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

Celebrity

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Gets Pied By Elettra Lamborghini As He Tries To Buck In The Radgies' Rome Sh*g Pad

Geordie Shore Season 15 Spoiler Video: Abbie Holborn Gives Elettra Lamborghini A Fanny Flash In Cheeky Lap Dance

Gaz Beadle Gets This Creative Tattoo In Tribute To His And Emma McVey's Unborn Son

Charlotte Crosby &#039;wasn&#039;t upset&#039; when she ran into her ex Gary Beadle and his pregnant girlfriend
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Jemma Lucy Pictured With Fluid Leaking From Her Bum After Second Brazilian Butt Lift

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Has Met Marnie Simpson's New Boyfriend Casey Johnson For The First Time

Is this proof Kylie Jenner is pregnant?

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Dylan O’Brien Stars In New MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE Images – Exclusive!

Vicky Pattison Set To Marry Fiancé John Noble In £175,000 Ceremony Next Summer

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit