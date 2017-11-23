Abbie Holborn Reveals She's Addicted To Plastic Surgery After Undergoing Eight Procedures

Abbie Holborn has opened up about her addiction to cosmetic surgery after revealing she's undergone eight seperate procedures to get her body looking the way she wants it to look.

The Geordie Shore lass has explained how she can't help comparing herself to some of the other girls on the show and soon began feeling "self-conscious" about her natural looks.

Discussing what led to her decision to go under the knife, Abbie told The Sun: "I remember going into the house and thinking ‘Oh my God the girls look so good" and I had nothing done, I’d had a small bit of lip filler and that was it.

"There was all this talk about what they had done and what they were going to get done and when you’re in that environment it’s really hard...you feel so self conscious."

Abbie has since opted to have lip, jaw and chin fillers, a round of botox, veneers and semi-permanent eyebrow tattoos.

Revealing that she finds it increasingly difficult to stop making alterations to her body, she said: "The annoying thing is I get so many plastic surgery companies offering me procedures for free and it’s hard to say no. It’s a constant battle not to go overboard."

As for her future plans, Abbie isn't ruling out further operations down the line: "I'll get some more filler and Botox over the next few weeks. I think people in the public eye go down the surgery route because it’s a quick and easy way to make them feel better about themselves."

Hopefully this will make any trolls out there think twice about sending cruel messages to celebrities.







